NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share. This compares to net income of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2022, was $17.4 million or $2.35 per share. This compares to net income of $52.6 million or $7.11 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2021.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
3/31/22
12/31/21
3/31/21
3/31/22
3/31/21
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
20,942
22,348
24,631
43,290
50,329
Provision for loan losses
--
--
--
--
--
Non-interest income
18,153
22,339
48,046
40,492
94,735
Non-interest expense
27,677
33,345
39,272
61,022
76,510
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,599
2,720
7,438
5,319
15,909
Net income (loss)
$
8,819
8,622
25,967
17,441
52,645
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,206,699
2,186,808
2,483,553
2,206,699
2,483,553
Total loans held for sale
166,625
360,836
681,268
166,625
681,268
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,531,834
1,381,376
1,438,882
1,531,834
1,438,882
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,357,520
1,348,531
1,569,122
1,357,520
1,569,122
Stockholders' equity
391,895
394,943
390,909
391,895
390,909
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
52.90
53.29
52.80
52.90
52.80
Earnings per share
1.19
1.16
3.51
2.35
7.11
Cash dividends paid per share
0.85
0.75
0.75
1.60
1.30
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
1.61%
1.52%
4.09%
1.53%
4.18%
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
8.97%
8.75%
27.15%
8.88%
28.41%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,409,460
7,408,720
7,406,069
7,409,086
7,403,046
View original content:
SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.