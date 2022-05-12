NEOGEN® and Gencove Launch InfiniSEEK™ -- The First Whole Genome and Genotyping Sequencing Solution for Cattle Breeders

InfiniSEEK's unique technology enables simultaneous low-pass whole genome sequencing and high-coverage genotyping at regions of interest.

LINCOLN, Neb. and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) and Gencove, the leading low-pass whole genome sequencing and analysis software company, today announced the launch of InfiniSEEK™, an innovative, cost-effective solution for whole genome sequencing and targeted SNP analysis.

Combining NEOGEN's world-class genomic solutions and services with Gencove's low-pass sequencing and analytics software, the solution can deliver genomic insights to help advance cattle breeding programs worldwide.

"NEOGEN offers innovative, high quality, value-added genomic technologies to the agrigenomics industry," said Dr. Jason Lilly, NEOGEN's Vice President of International Business. "With the launch of InfiniSEEK, our customers now have a data-rich, cost-efficient way to get genome-wide sequence data, specific genetic traits, and parentage markers simultaneously with excellent accuracy to characterize cattle across the world. We are excited to add this new solution to NEOGEN's portfolio."

"Gencove developed a process that simultaneously yields low-pass whole genome sequencing and high coverage genotyping at pre-selected loci in a single molecular reaction," said Dr. Joseph Pickrell, co-founder and CEO of Gencove. "InfiniSEEK is NEOGEN's first commercial product built on the Gencove software and analysis platform, and we are thrilled it will be deployed through NEOGEN's best in class genomics offering services."

With InfiniSEEK, the industry now has a platform to:

Minimize selection bias by sequencing more or all of a population

Discover new traits impacting desired phenotypes

Reliably manage more than 400 bovine genetic traits and conditions

InfiniSEEK has been rigorously validated, and results demonstrate low-pass genome-wide sequencing to be greater than 99 percent concordant to deep whole-genome sequencing and can offer even higher, clinical-grade accuracy at specific regions of interest.

About Gencove

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world's growing population, demand for genomic information has skyrocketed. To meet the need, Gencove combines low-pass whole genome sequencing (reading the DNA at shallower depths) with a proprietary software-as-a-service computation layer. The result is a high-throughput, cost-effective, accurate sequencing and analysis solution. As evidence of the technology's value, the company has hundreds of customers, and the largest genomics service providers in the world partner with Gencove. For more information visit: www.gencove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About NEOGEN

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "everyday, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

