Opptly Welcomes Salema Rice to its Advisory Board

HOUSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opptly, an HR Technology leader and direct sourcing innovator for contingent workforce management, permanent recruitment, and total talent acquisition solutions, announced that it has named global data and analytics leader, Salema Rice to its Advisory Board.

(PRNewsfoto/Opptly) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Rice's well-earned reputation as a global leader in the emerging field of AI is only matched by her infectious enthusiasm for creating a better world through all things data. Her extensive industry experience has focused on directing data management strategies, AI transformation, and digital innovation, using AI to effect positive change. She's the Global Managing Director of Applied Intelligence at Accenture and previously worked as Chief Digital, Data & Analytics Officer for Geometric Results (GRI), and as Chief Data Officer at the Allegis Group. She's been named one of the Top 30 Most Inspiring Women in AI, a Top 50 Influencer by Women in Tech, and a Global Data Power Leader by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

"Opptly's Advisory Board is an outstanding team of technology, workforce, and financial industry leaders," said Lori Hock, CEO of Opptly. "Adding Salema's energy and expertise to the group, particularly in AI, will elevate our data-driven approach to an even higher level, challenging Opptly to leverage it in progressive new ways to provide maximum benefit to our clients and the workforce."

In addition to her corporate expertise, Ms. Rice is passionate about giving back to the communities where she lives and works. She is the co-founder of Compassion's Way, a non-profit that works in underprivileged communities to empower and inspire people experiencing homelessness, helping them access resources that can lead to more stable living conditions. She works closely with her husband and two children in running this organization.

"It's an honor to serve on Opptly's Advisory Board. The vast majority of companies today face a growing talent crisis to serve their ever-increasing needs. Opptly has created a market-leading AI platform for direct sourcing talent that addresses those needs and enables massive improvements, as well as a seamless experience that easily connects the right person to the right job at the right time. Using best-in-class data engineering, transformations, search and match, AI/machine learning (ML), and neural network models, they are changing the course of this industry and will help companies win in an intensely competitive market for talent," said Salema. "I am looking forward to helping Opptly build on its strong leadership and intelligent marketplace. There has never been a more exciting time to address this critical demand."

About Opptly

Opptly has revolutionized the way talent and work connect. As the workforce industry's premier hiring resource, Opptly's direct sourcing platform maximizes brand power, enhances the hiring experience, and gives candidates easy access to targeted work opportunities that fit their workstyle. Our advanced, proprietary AI technology combined with expert curation delivers industry-leading talent solutions quickly and cost-effectively using a familiar, user-focused experience that matches today's direct-connect technologies.

Talent search meets talent found. Learn more at opptly.ai.

Media Contact:

David Cooper

Internal Communications

Opptly

(817) 999-7093

dcooper@opptly.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opptly