Overjet Partners with Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics to Improve Comprehensive Oral Healthcare

BOSTON and DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet , a leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions for some of the largest dental groups, today announced a partnership with Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics , one of the fastest-growing dental service organizations in the country. By incorporating Overjet's AI platform, Jefferson is taking proactive steps to streamline the diagnostic workflow, create better doctor-patient communication, and improve patient outcomes.

Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet) (PRNewswire)

"We chose to partner with Overjet because they share our commitment to best-in-class patient care," said Adam Arnette, Chief Marketing Officer of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics. "Overjet has an unmatched reputation in pioneering dental innovations that advance patient care, and we are thrilled to partner with Overjet to bring yet another cutting-edge technology to JDO."

Driven by their commitment to provide high-quality, comprehensive oral healthcare to over 600,000 families every year, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics invests in the industry's most advanced technology to build trusting relationships with their patients.

"Our partnership with Overjet allows us to deliver the finest treatment plans in the world, removing doubt about what each patient needs to reach optimal oral health," said Mick McCormick, CEO of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics. "When patients can see and understand what their providers see, we bridge the gap between provider and patient – this is key to building lifelong relationships based on trust and transparency."

Industry-leading technology and a synergetic approach — integrating general dentistry, hygiene, and orthodontics — allows their patients to make informed decisions about their oral health while receiving unmatched multidisciplinary care.

"Our goal is to deliver the insight needed for business growth and improved efficiency while enhancing the quality of care," said Wardah Inam, co-founder and CEO of Overjet. "We're proud to partner with a leading, innovative DSO like Jefferson. Together, through our AI solutions and their best-in-class approach to dentistry, we will enable clinicians to provide the best care to their patients."

Every day, Overjet's dental AI products are in use by some of the largest dental groups to enable better clinical decision-making. To learn more about the partnership and how dental support organizations are using Overjet to improve overall practice performance and improve patient outcomes, visit http://www.overjet.com/jdo

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payors and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between payors, providers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from the MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet to deliver care and service to patients. Learn more at www.overjet.com.

About Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics

Since the opening of their first office in 1967, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics (JDO) has been a trusted oral healthcare provider for thousands of families with 70+ offices throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Jefferson takes a comprehensive oral healthcare approach, integrating general dentistry, hygiene, and orthodontics, which helps their patients and team live better lives. With the latest technology and talented, caring team members, they strive to earn their patients' trust and build lifelong partnerships. Learn more about Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics at jeffersondental.com.

