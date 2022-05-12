Passport Webinar uncovers trends in parking and enforcement

Passport VP of Product, Bob Shepard, to unveil key enforcement insights in May 17 webinar

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, recently surveyed more than 8,000 parking officials including municipalities, parking authorities and universities from across the United States to report on their enforcement experience. The company will dive into the results and analyze the trends in an upcoming webinar via Zoom on May 17, 2022 at noon ET. All cities, universities and private operators who currently have or are planning to implement an enforcement program should attend to learn about impactful trends and data. Registration is required and sign up is located here.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

The complimentary webinar will be hosted by parking and mobility expert, Bob Shepard. Shepard is Passport's VP of Product and has nearly 10 years of experience in the industry. Shepard will discuss key findings from the Passport Enforcement Trends Report, available to download here. The webinar will break down trends around collection compliance, and revenue growth as a result of utilizing a digital parking management solution. Participants will discover how they can:

Improve overall enforcement goals

Improve enforcement on-the-go

Increase overall collection compliance goals

Implement key integrations

"We continue to receive positive feedback on the Enforcement Trends Report and want to ensure we highlight the value of the insights uncovered," says Shepard. "This webinar will be hugely beneficial to all individuals in the industry, particularly those responsible for a city's parking program and are looking for data to help address short- and long-term needs."

To sign up for the free webinar, visit the registration page.

Passport's platform is helping more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline their parking operations and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs and provide better user experiences. To learn more, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport