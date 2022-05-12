Patriot Growth Insurance Services Adds Two Employee Benefits Agencies in Massachusetts

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC ("Patriot"), one of the country's largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announces the addition of two independent employee benefits agencies in Massachusetts, DMM Advisors (DMM) and PFG Benefits. This partnership will work closely with Patriot's FBinsure platform and significantly expand Patriot's benefits expertise and capabilities throughout the New England region.

DMM is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, and focuses on group health insurance, providing clients with unique executive benefits insight and expertise. They also provide individual life, disability, and long-term care insurance, employee benefits coverages, benefits life cycle, and human capital management. DMM currently has eight employees, including the owning partners, Mark Markell, Doug Hall, and Michael Murray.

Mark Markell said, "Patriot offers us the opportunity to meaningfully accelerate our growth while maintaining our core values, identity, and culture. Our specific expertise, combined with FBinsure's capabilities, will empower us to offer clients more products and services, while continuing our highly responsive local service and support."

PFG, also headquartered in Needham, provides a comprehensive and tailored approach to managing group benefits and HR administration. Working with the C-Suite, HR staff, and professional advisors, PFG proactively designs, implements, and manages innovative client-focused benefit solutions. PFG works primarily with groups between 50-1,000 employees and has been in business since 2015.

Tim Doherty, President of PFG, noted that "Patriot's passion, energy, and approach will enhance our innovative HR and benefits solutions. We are thrilled to work with FBinsure and the rest of Patriot's partners to deliver a comprehensive solution that suit the needs of our diverse client base."

Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot, added "Both DMM and PFG check every box that we look for in a partner. The leadership team has a long runway, poised to continue to organically grow at an above market rate and align with our partners culturally. We are beyond excited to expand our benefits expertise and capabilities throughout the New England region."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In 2021, Patriot was ranked as the 27th largest privately held broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,450 employees operating in 120 locations across 22 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

