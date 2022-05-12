Private Wealth Systems Recognized for Excellence in Portfolio Management and Consolidated Reporting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Wealth Systems, a multi-asset class portfolio management and reporting platform uniquely designed for ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, family offices and private banks, today announced it was recognized in the 2022 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards as a finalist for excellence in two categories – Portfolio Management and Consolidating Reporting.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

"We are pleased to have made the finalist list for both the portfolio management and consolidated reporting categories, both critical technology needs in the wealth management industry," said Craig Pearson, CEO of Private Wealth Systems. "Our portfolio management technology platform is uniquely designed for ultra-high net worth investors, making it ideal for wealth owners and single family offices, as well as multi-family offices that serve UHNW investors. Our family office clients are realizing value from the Private Wealth Systems platform in the areas of greater reporting efficiency, improved data accuracy and better portfolio insights."

In addition to its success working with single- and multi- family offices, Private Wealth Systems has gained market recognition for its ability to serve UHNW individuals and private banks seeking better data accuracy and operating scale.

About Private Wealth Systems

Private Wealth Systems is reimagining the world of ultra-high net worth portfolio management through a cloud-based platform uniquely designed to improve efficiency, accuracy and agility. UHNW individuals, family offices and private banks leverage Private Wealth Systems to transform how they aggregate investment data, validate data accuracy, report on multi-asset class portfolio performance and evolve complex investment portfolios over time. Private Wealth Systems' UHNW portfolio management technology platform provides critical insights investors needs to effectively manage portfolio performance, risk and liquidity – delivering an accurate pulse of the portfolio. Visit privatewealthsystems.com.

