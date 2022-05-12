RICOH 3D for Healthcare provides widespread access to customized 3D anatomic modeling to help improve patient engagement

EXTON, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it has won the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for "Best New Technology Solution for Orthopedics" for RICOH 3D for Healthcare, an integrated end-to-end workflow solution that designs and produces 3D-printed anatomic models for patient-specific representations of tissue and bone. The anatomic replicas enable clinicians to see inside anatomy for greater visibility into patient needs and enhance patient engagement.

Ricoh Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Technology Solution for Orthopedics (PRNewswire)

Access to 3D-printed models is currently limited to very few healthcare organizations due to the high cost and expertise required to manage the process. RICOH 3D for Healthcare solves this challenge, because it is a turnkey, cost-effective solution and managed service that allows healthcare providers at any size facility to learn from and inform the overall patient experience.

"Our goal is to make 3D anatomic models accessible to the roughly 90% of surgeons, medical students, and other providers working at healthcare facilities in the U.S. who don't currently have access to patient-specific 3D-printed models," said Gary Turner, Managing Director, Additive Manufacturing, North America, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We're proud to be recognized with a second consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award—especially in this category, as orthopedics is one of the highest-demand areas for 3D-printed anatomic models today. It's a testament to how Ricoh is delivering truly 'breakthrough' technology and driving innovation that impacts human lives in the growing digital health and medical technology market."

RICOH 3D for Healthcare integrates with IBM iConnect® Access from IBM Watson Health, an enterprise imaging solution many healthcare providers already use, making it easy for clinicians to incorporate into their existing workflow. Once a healthcare professional uses the interactive segmentation tool within IBM iConnect Access and submits a request for a 3D-printed anatomic model, Ricoh facilitates the entire development process on the centralized HIPAA-enabled platform to produce and deliver accurate 3D-printed models.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the world's most outstanding digital health and medical technology products, services, and companies around the world. This year's award winners were selected from more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

The anatomic models are currently available for educational use only. For more information about RICOH 3D for Healthcare, view the brochure on the RICOH 3D for Healthcare webpage or follow the company's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

