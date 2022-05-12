SID REVEALS DISPLAY WEEK 2022 I-ZONE AND PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNERS

World's leading display conference focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) announced the winners of the I-Zone (Innovation Zone) at its 59th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2022. In addition, thousands of display enthusiasts across the world voted in the third People's Choice Awards at SID's annual Display Week, held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market.

"Display Week is back to an in-person event, with the opportunity for I-Zone participants to once again demonstrate their innovation and prototypes to the conference attendees," said Vignesh Sanmugam, chair of SID's I-Zone Committee. "It's great to see that the pandemic has only grown the momentum in technology and product innovation across displays and related technologies."

The I-Zone awards honor never-before-seen display technology shown by small companies, start-ups, and academic research laboratories. The I-Zone also offers start-up companies the opportunity to demonstrate their prototypes or other hardware demo units free of charge at the premier display exhibition in North America, and gives attendees a chance to view best-in-class emerging information display technologies in a dedicated area on the virtual show floor.

The following are the 2022 I-Zone winners:

Best Prototype

Porotech for its innovative process for achieving color tuning in one monolithic InGaN layer.

Honoree

6P Color, Inc., for its innovative algorithm to extract extended color space for multiprimary displays.

The People's Choice Awards were introduced to Display Week to enable attendees to vote for the best technology, components, demonstrations, and interactive booths on the show floor via a survey in the virtual platform. Votes were entered Tuesday through Wednesday (May 10-11) during Display Week. Each of the winners received a ribbon for recognition.

"Display Week 2022 is back to pre-pandemic level participation," said Harit Doshi, SID's Conventions Chair. "The show floor is packed with innovation, and exhibitors and attendees have traveled from across the world to participate. I want to congratulate all the People's Choice award winners at Display Week 2022."

The following are the 2022 People's Choice Winners:

Best Technology Demonstration

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., for its 17.3-in. foldable OLED notebook

Mercedes-Benz for its Mercedes-Benz Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen

Best New Display Technology:

eMagin Corporation for its direct patterned OLED – single layer with 10,000 nits

PlayNitride for its 0.49-in. full-color µ-pixeLED microLED display

Best New Display Component

Samsung Display Co.'s QD-Display

Best Large Booth

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Samsung Display Co.

TCL China Star Optoelectronics

Best Medium Booth

PlayNitride

AUO

Best Small Booth

AGC Plasma Technology Solutions

About Display Week 2022

The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org

