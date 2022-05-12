Snell & Wilmer Names Steffi Gascón Hafen Managing Partner of San Diego Office

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that partner Steffi Gascón Hafen has been named managing partner of its San Diego office.

"We are excited about the continued growth and opportunities for our San Diego office with Steffi at the helm. She is a proven leader in the firm and community, and we're proud to have her leadership," said Snell & Wilmer chair Matthew P. Feeney.

"I am ready to assume this role and to continue to lead the San Diego office along its path of continued growth," said Hafen. "Our success over the last two years has enabled us to attract and retain a close-knit and dynamic group of topflight lawyers in the San Diego office. Together, we will continue to build our office with the addition of superior individuals who have a solid reputation of providing sophisticated, high-quality services and are a good cultural fit for the firm and office."

In 2020, Hafen relocated from Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office to help lead the opening of the San Diego office, which expanded the firm's presence in California. Opening just before the pandemic, she has helped to grow the office from just two attorneys in 2020, to an elite team of nine attorneys. Hafen is Latina, her family having emigrated from Cuba, and she is passionate about gender equity and diversity inclusion in the workplace. She has worked in different organizations dedicated to these purposes, and continues to use these experiences to grow a robust and inclusive San Diego office, known for its quality and commitment to its clients and community.

Hafen has received multiple recognitions for her leadership, including being named by San Diego Metro as a 2022 Woman of Accomplishment and 2021 40 Under 40 winner, as well as being selected by San Diego Business Journal as a 2020 Next Top 40 Under 40 winner, 2021 Business Women of the Year Awards finalist and 2021 Leader in Law winner. She was also selected by the American Bar Association as an On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers Honoree in 2019. She has been named a Top Latino Lawyer by Latino Leaders Magazine since 2018 and a Southern California Super Lawyers, Rising Star – Estate Planning and Probate (2018-2020).

The San Diego office roster includes proven attorneys across a wide range of practice areas, with a focus on biotechnology law, as well as tax, intellectual property, private client services, corporate and securities, real estate, commercial finance and labor and employment services to a wide range of individuals, businesses, and industries. The office continues to advise and represent clients across the fintech, life sciences, technology, tax and real estate industries and has recently promoted selected deals on the firm's website as Client News releases.

This announcement comes after the departure of former partner Jeffrey D. Morton, who helped establish the San Diego office. "We thank Jeff for his contributions to the firm and wish him success," said Feeney.

About Snell & Wilmer

Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 475 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit swlaw.com.

