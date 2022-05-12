Sony Electronics Unveils New Immersive Listening Experience with Newest Industry-leading[1] Noise Canceling WH-1000XM5 Headphones

With Exceptional Sound and Industry-leading2 Call Quality, the WH-1000XM5 headphones Improve Even Further on Noise Cancelation Technology

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the newest edition of its award winning 1000X series – the WH-1000XM5 wireless, noise canceling headphones. This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users. Following its predecessor, the WH-1000XM4 headphones, these elevate the industry-leading noise canceling and audio quality up a level with newly implemented technology and a refreshed design featuring improved comfortability.

Our best noise canceling technology just got better

Sony Electronics Unveils New Immersive Listening Experience with Newest Industry-leading Noise Canceling WH-1000XM5 Headphones

The WH-1000XM5 headphones were created with Sony's most remarkable noise canceling technology yet, with two processors controlling eight microphones that dramatically reduce frequency, especially mid- to high-frequency noise and automatically optimizes noise cancelation depending on the environment. This is along with various consumer variables including head size, whether the listener is wearing glasses or if hair is covering their ears. Whether users are trying to zone into work in a busy cafe or aiming to relax during a hectic morning commute, the WH-1000XM5 headphones create an immersive listening environment.

With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, the WH-1000XM5 headphones unlock the full potential of Sony's HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit enhances noise canceling. These features improve sound clarity and bass reproduction, creating incomparable noise cancelation that allows the listener to completely switch off the world around them whether they're escaping from plane noise or sitting on a train on their way home from work.

Exceptional sound engineered to perfection

The WH-1000XM5 headphones set a new standard for high quality audio. Sony's meticulous selection of materials and their assembly means users can enjoy their favorite tracks in the way they should be experienced. The 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome uses carbon fiber composite material that improves high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. Sony's unique technologies also include a premium lead-free solder containing gold for excellent connectivity and optimized circuitry that ensures users are experiencing clear, consistent sound with every track.

Users can now enjoy premium, High-Resolution Audio, with and without the wires, thanks to Sony's industry-adopted audio coding technology, LDAC3. All music will be restored back to high range sound with DSEE Extreme™4 that upscales digital music files in real time, allowing every user to appreciate each detail the artist intended into their favorite tracks.

Because these new headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified5 headphones, they can be enjoyed with a custom immersive music experience. Furthermore, nugs.net and PeerTracks recently released music videos features with 360 Reality Audio. Users can enjoy music video with immersive 360 Reality Audio sound.

Industry-leading2 call quality

No location is off limits for taking calls with the WH-1000XM5 headphones. Sony's precise Voice Pickup technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure to isolate the user's voice with perfect precision, while a newly developed wind noise reduction structure minimizes wind noise during calls. Now, a busy street or a noisy work environment can be the perfect place for a call with family, friends or colleagues.

Brand new design with improved wearing comfort

For those familiar with the sleek design of the WH-1000X series, the WH-1000XM5 headphones introduces a beautifully crafted evolution in style. An all-new design is finished in a newly developed soft fit, synthetic leather with a stepless slider. The synthetic leather material fits snuggly around the head taking pressure off the users' ears and blocking out external noise, so they can keep listening all day, free of discomfort.

The headphones with effortless control

Sony understands that users are moving through the world at a fast pace, so when they finish a busy workday and arrive to the calmness of their own home, the WH-1000XM5 headphones make this transition seamless using Adaptive Sound Control. This automatically tailors sound to suit their specific situation, recognizing their most frequented locations and adjusting the ambient sound settings accordingly.

Additionally, the WH-1000XM5 headphones integrate With Quick Access, users can configure the headphones to resume Spotify6 music playback with two or three taps – no need to touch their smartphone.

Sony also helps users to listen to their music safely with the Sony Headphones Connect app, comparing sound pressure data recorded by their headphones with guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO). Through the app, they will receive instant notifications when listening levels are too high.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones come with smart features to help consumers effortlessly sail through each day. By using Speak-to-Chat7, users can stop for a quick conversation and their headphones will automatically stop the music and let in ambient sound. Once the chat is over, the music plays on. With the help of instant pause, their personal soundtrack will stop playing as soon as they take the headphones off.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones are also Google Assistant8 and Alexa compatible, helping with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go. Users can connect with friends and family, get information, listen to music, set reminders and more, just by saying "Ok Google" or "Alexa" to activate their preferred voice assistant.

Effortless pairing

Staying connected has never been easier, as the WH-1000XM5 headphones use multipoint connection with Bluetooth® technology, simplifying the pairing process with two devices at the same time. When receiving a call, these headphones know which device it's coming from and instantly connects the consumer to the right one. Users can also quickly switch between devices with just the touch of a button.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones support Google's helpful new Fast Pair feature, allowing for an effortless pairing with Android devices and making it easy to locate where the headphones were last placed. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair headphones to Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptops, desktop PCs or tablets9.

Made with the environment in mind

Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. There's no plastic in the WH-1000XM5 headphones packaging10 which is based on low toxicity design principles and a 'Made to be Remade' philosophy that's more socially responsible. The product box is made with recycled and sustainable materials developed specially for Sony. The WH-1000XM5 headphones also uses recycled plastic materials from automobile parts11.

All day power and portability

Sony wants users to tune in and enjoy hours of their favorite tracks, making sure nothing gets in the way of their personal listening experience. The WH-1000XM5 headphones comes with an impressive up to 30 hours of battery life, so users can enjoy superlative sound even on long trips, with a remarkable three-hours' worth of charge in just three minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD)12.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones come with a handy collapsible carrying case for easy storage whenever traveling.

Partnership with global superstar Khalid

In line with the WH-1000XM5 headphones launch, Sony has partnered with global superstar and Sony Music Entertainment artist, Khalid on storytelling around how WH-1000XM5 headphones provide premium listening for music.

"As an artist and music fan, quality listening is important to me and Sony's new WH-1000XM5 headphones deliver quality music experiences in a big way," says Khalid. "The noise canceling really makes you feel closer to the music and hear all the details in a song, transporting you to a different world which is how I love to experience music."

Pricing and availability



The WH-1000XM5 headphones are available in black and silver for approximately $399.99 MSRP and are available for pre-sale at Sony.com, Amazon and Best Buy on May 20, 2022.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 As of January 1, 2022. According to research by Sony Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines in headband style of wireless noise canceling headphones market.

2 As of January 1, 2022, measured using ETSI guidelines, headband style of wireless headphones' market excluding headset with boom microphone or USB dongle. Call quality excludes impediments related to the mobile device, third party service providers, Internet, network connectivity or environmental conditions.

3 Need to set the function to "Priority on Sound Quality" using the Sony | Headphones Connect app. Compatible devices supporting LDAC will be needed.

4 Activate DSEE Extreme™ from the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

5 Sony | Headphones Connect App is needed. Requires subscription to a music streaming service – subscription fees apply. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions.

6 Install the Spotify app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. Spotify service may not be available in some countries/regions.

7 Set the function to "ON" from the Sony | Headphones Connect app. To deactivate Speak-to-Chat and return to your music immediately, tap the right touch panel. Otherwise, music will resume playing by default 15 seconds after your conversation ends in Speak-to-Chat mode. This timeframe can be customised using the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

8 Google Assistant headphones features, including "OK Google" hot word detection, are only available when connected to a supported Android™ device. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Google Assistant and Alexa are not available in all languages and countries/regions. Install the Google app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. For Amazon Alexa, install the Amazon Alexa app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app.

9 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

10 Depending on geographical region. Coating and adhesive materials excluded. Recycle plastics may not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

11 Recycled plastic is subject to change

12 The adapter is not included with WH-1000XM5

Sony Music Entertainment artist Khalid wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in silver (PRNewswire)

Sony Music Entertainment artist Khalid wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in silver (PRNewswire)

Sony Music Entertainment artist Khalid wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in silver (PRNewswire)

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.