"Warai Mirai Fes 2022 -Road to EXPO 2025-" Held from April 29 to May 1 by Co-hosts Team Kansai and Yoshimoto Kogyo in Preparation for "Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai"

OSAKA, Japan, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Warai Mirai Fes 2022 -Road to EXPO 2025-" was held for three days from April 29 to May 1 at Expo '70 Commemorative Park, Osaka, organized by Team Kansai, an association of 14 companies set up with the aim of developing Osaka as an international cultural, art, entertainment and sports city, and Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. "Warai" means laughter and "mirai" future in Japanese.

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M101242/202205060847/_prw_PI1fl_Qm24sSxs.jpg

Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202205060847?p=images

The event was organized as a festival to experience "comedy," "food" and "music," which represent the culture and energy of Osaka, in order to increase the momentum from Kansai and to spread it to the rest of Japan towards "Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai."

It took place at "Expo '70 Commemorative Park," the former site of the World Expo 1970 in Japan. The main stage event was held for three days at the foot of the Tower of the Sun, the symbol of the Expo Park where visitors enjoyed music and comedy by popular Japanese artists, including Quruli, BiSH, GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE, and Kishidan, as well as comedians.

The year 2025, with five years remaining until 2030, the intended year for achieving the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is a pivotal year for accelerating efforts to achieve them. Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, will be a platform for achieving the SDGs by 2030.

In a video message played before the show, the Minister for the World Expo 2025, Kenji Wakamiya, said that "consumers will play a major role in achieving the goal of a sustainable and better world by 2030," adding that "I'm looking forward to it." On this basis, he explained that one of the themes of "ethical consumption" is "reduction of food loss" and he urged everyone at the venue to "think what you could do for the future of the earth through this event."

The festival created an environment for visitors to experience the SDGs, the theme of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. In the food area, food was served on "my tableware" brought by customers themselves. The dishes were washed and reused once they finished eating. In addition, children enjoyed taking part in an SDG stamp-collecting event, in which they used QR codes to read 17 stamps scattered around the venue.

Warai Mirai Fes 2022 -Road to EXPO 2025- was the first event organized by Team Kansai and Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. The event attracted 51,218 visitors over the three days.

-Event name: Warai Mirai Fes 2022 -Road to EXPO 2025-

-Date: April 29 - May 1, 2022

-Venue: Expo '70 Commemorative Park, 1-1 Senri Banpaku Koen, Suita, Osaka, Japan

-Co-hosts: Team Kansai / Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd.

