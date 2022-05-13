American Healthcare REIT Expands Senior Management Team with Key Hires

Stephanie Keator joins as senior vice president of asset management and James Kim named senior vice president of tax, adding a combined 45 years of experience to the company's executive team

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc., a self-managed, publicly registered, real estate investment trust, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Keator as senior vice president of asset management-medical office and James Kim as senior vice president of tax.

"Stephanie and James are exceptional additions to our senior management team, bringing with them a combined 45 years of executive-level experience," said Danny Prosky, president and chief executive officer of American Healthcare REIT. "They provide tremendous insight, leadership and expertise that adds significant value to our company."

In her new role, Keator oversees all medical office buildings within the eastern region of American Healthcare REIT's portfolio. She joins the company from Ventas, where she served as director of asset management for the west region. Keator previously served in a similar capacity with Nationwide Health Properties, Inc., prior to its merger with Ventas in 2011. In total, she has more than 26 years of experience in the healthcare real estate industry, with 14 years devoted to medical office building asset management. Keator reports directly to executive vice president of asset management Wendie Newman.

James Kim joins American Healthcare REIT as senior vice president of tax from Ernst & Young LLP Real Estate Group in Los Angeles, where he served as a managing director. He has broad experience serving real estate companies covering REIT qualification and compliance issues, corporate, federal and state taxation matters, and REIT tax planning and structuring, including REIT buy- and sell-side due diligence. Kim previously served in similar roles with BDO USA and Deloitte Tax LLP. His professional career spans more than 19 years.

In his new role with American Healthcare REIT, Kim oversees the company's overall tax planning, structuring and compliance. He reports directly to chief financial officer Brian Peay.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc., a self-managed, publicly registered, real estate investment trust, owns and manages a diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate assets totaling approximately 19 million square feet, with a gross investment value of approximately $4.4 billion. As of December 31, 2021, this international portfolio includes 313 buildings comprised of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, and other real estate-related investments across 36 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.AmericanHealthcareREIT.com.

