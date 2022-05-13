Come Celebrate Four Years of BingX With Four Weeks Of Rewards Worth over $50,000 USDT

Come Celebrate Four Years of BingX With Four Weeks Of Rewards Worth over $50,000 USDT

BingX is excited to celebrate its fourth anniversary in May 2022. To make the event even more joyous, BingX will conduct a month-long contest with individual and group prizes to the tune of over $50,000 USDT.

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX was initially founded in 2018 and always aimed to make trading easier for everyone. To that extent, the team has explored various options, leading to developing a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform supporting hundreds of cryptocurrencies. As a result, users can benefit from a safe, reliable, open, and user-centric ecosystem featuring intuitive social trading elements. Today, BingX has become the world's leading social trading platform.

With over 20,000 copy traders and a cumulative 5,000 daily traders relying on BingX's state-of-the-art copy trading feature, the platform continues to build momentum. BingX is a regulated and government-approved platform wherever the platform can be accessed, including the EU, US, Canada, and Oceania. BingX holds the necessary operating licenses in all these regions, confirming its regulatory compliant nature.

As BingX blows out four candles, the team will hold a four-week contest for all users. Registration kicks off on May 14, 2022, and closes on June 10, 2022. The contest itself starts on May 20, 2022, until June 17, 2022. The contest consists of top income earners and the popularity list.

All registered BingX users will rank based on their total week's income. The top five of those users will earn weekly rewards based on their ranking. Furthermore, users will automatically enter the popularity contest, where they can collect "likes" from other BingX users every day. All participants can like one other player daily.

BingX's $50,000 USDT competition will heat up over three weeks, leading into the grand finals. The finals will see the top 30 users every week, and the top 100 most popular players will compete.

The three groups of top 30 players will battle it out to determine the top 10 income earners, who will gain ranking rewards worth up to $117,000 USDT.

The 100 most popular users will become part of a team popularity list. Players can join any team to increase its popularity, with more players leading to more popular teams. The three most-popular teams will share in the bonuses and rewards worth over $45,000 USDT.

Communications and Public Relations Director at BingX, Elvisco Carrington, adds:

"This tournament will be an adventurous one comprising of many fun-filled activities for everyone. We believe this is a great way for us to show our users how much we appreciate them. Competitions help to foster community engagement and interaction and this is exactly what we want."

Mark your calendars and be ready to join in the BingX 4th-anniversary contest and win!

Founded in 2018, BingX has grown to become the world's leading social trading platform offering popular coins such as Bitcoin , DAI , Dinero and Bitcoin Cash . It is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a safe, reliable, user-centric, and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry. In the countries and regions where BingX operates, it has registered or obtained financial services licenses recognized and regulated by local governments.

