Digi-Key Electronics Introduces myLists Quotes

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has enhanced its myLists tool to now include price quotes to improve ordering efficiency.

myLists is a modern parts list management tool that consolidates bills of materials (BOMs), price and availability lists, and quotes. This new quote integration allows users to efficiently upload lists of up to 1,000 parts to check stock, instantly secure pricing for 30 days, collaborate with colleagues and place orders all in one place.

The new features include:

Increased functionality with a modern, easy-to-use interface to convert lists to quotes

Ability to set preferences for preferred package types

Option to duplicate an expired quote to update pricing

Capability to quote 6 quantities per part number

And more!

"We are excited to introduce a unified list experience for Digi-Key's myLists users," said Linda Johnson, executive vice president of operations at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key customers can now work smarter, not harder, by using myLists' quoting functionality to keep everything in one convenient location, create multiple quotes from one list of parts and easily convert quotes to online orders. This enhancement is just one of the many ways Digi-Key is continually improving the customer experience."

Additionally, Digi-Key will host a webinar titled "Past, Present and Future of Parts List Management" on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT to give a brief overview and demo of myLists before opening up for a Q&A session.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

