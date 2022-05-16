DOLLARAMA CONFIRMS FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND HOSTING OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via live audio webcast.

All shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2022, regardless of geographic location, will be able to listen to the live audio webcast and submit questions. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast.

For additional information on how to attend the Meeting online and on the procedure to appoint a proxyholder, cast votes and submit questions, shareholders are invited to consult the 2022 Management Proxy Circular and other proxy-related materials, available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://materials.proxyvote.com/25675T. Regardless of whether shareholders can attend the Meeting via the live audio webcast, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Dollarama will also release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, covering the period from January 31, 2022 to May 1, 2022, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast.

Annual General Meeting Details Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) Webcast link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DOLR2022 Webcast replay will be available until June 7, 2023 in the "Investor Relations -

Events – Archives" section of Dollarama's website.



First Quarter Call Details Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yagzvfny Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484 Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation

Number: 5101423# Webcast replay will be available until June 7, 2023 in the "Investor Relations -

Events – Archives" section of Dollarama's website.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,421 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru through its 350 conveniently-located stores.

