Filecoin Foundation Announces Decentralized Web Gateway at Davos, a Multi-day Event Held During The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022

Filecoin Foundation leaders and partners will discuss the power of the decentralized web alongside one of the world's preeminent gatherings of global leaders

WHO: Filecoin Foundation , an independent organization designed to govern the Filecoin ecosystem and promote the growth of the decentralized web, today announced the Decentralized Web Gateway at Davos , a multi-day event hosted by Filecoin Foundation and sponsored by CNBC International, held May 22-26, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

WHAT: Decentralized web technologies will be critical to the future of the web. Filecoin Foundation will host a week of content and events dedicated to the benefits of decentralization and how decentralized tools can protect civil liberties and preserve humanity's most important information. Held at a historical English Church in Davos, known as The Sanctuary, the Decentralized Web Gateway will bring the top voices from across crypto and Web3 to discuss the evolution of the internet and its ramifications for society. Notable speakers include:

Marta Belcher , President of Filecoin Foundation and General Counsel at Protocol Labs

Michael Casey , Chief Content Officer, CoinDesk

Jonathan Dotan , Founding Director, The Starling Lab

Joe Landon , VP of Advanced Programs Development, Lockheed Martin Space

Kristin Smith , Executive Director, Blockchain Association

Sheila Warren , CEO, Crypto Council for Innovation

Alan Ransil , Project Lead, Filecoin Green

Danny O'Brien , Senior Fellow, Filecoin Foundation

For more information on "Decentralized Web Gateway @ Davos," please visit https://m.fil.org/davos.

WHEN: May 22-26, 2022

WHERE: "The Sanctuary," Scalettastrasse 1, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

The venue will be open to the public from ~8 am until ~6:00 pm daily with hors d'oeuvres and beverages offered all day outside in our courtyard.

About Filecoin Foundation

Filecoin is a decentralized storage system designed to store humanity's most important information. The creators of Filecoin envisioned an independent foundation that would serve as the long-term governance body for the Filecoin ecosystem. Its original mandate was to "grow an open ecosystem for decentralized storage" and "give developers an open and sustainable platform to build, enhance and monetize those services." Filecoin Foundation (FF) is an independent organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web. FF does this by coordinating and supporting the creation and improvement of open-source software and open protocols for decentralized data storage and retrieval networks.

About CNBC International

CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, is the world's leading business and financial news channel. Its mission is to help the influential and aspirational make astute decisions to get ahead by providing live market updates, breaking news, in-depth stock analysis and exclusive interviews across its TV and digital platforms from Monday to Friday. During evenings and weekends the channel shows the best in sport, current affairs and entertainment.

With headquarters in New Jersey, London, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, CNBC provides a truly global 24-hour business briefing for senior business leaders, the financial community and those with assets to invest or protect.

Today the channel is available in more than 365 million homes worldwide across 162 countries. Visit www.cnbc.com for more information.

