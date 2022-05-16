Frontline Healthcare Partners Announces Investment in JoyBridge Kids

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm exclusively focused on investing in leading distributed healthcare businesses, announced today a recapitalization and growth investment in JoyBridge Kids ("JoyBridge" or the "Company"), in partnership with founder Rogers Clayton.

Founded in June 2020, JoyBridge established its foundation in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and has plans to open additional locations in 2022. JoyBridge is committed to helping children with autism reach their brightest future. The Company focuses on clinic-based early intervention while providing integrated care that is rooted in joy, values, and culture. By maintaining low caseloads JoyBridge can ensure best-in-class care delivery.

"I believe we have built something unique at JoyBridge. I spoke with many potential partners while determining how best to enhance our ability to provide assistance to children with autism," said Rogers Clayton, founder of JoyBridge. "Right from the initial meeting with Frontline, I realized I had found a firm that took our values and strategy to heart, which could also provide the resources, connections, and capital to grow. We could not be more excited to partner with FHP to fulfill the vision of helping as many children with autism and their families as possible."

Chryssy Moor, founder of Florida Autism Center, one of the earliest and largest ABA therapy providers in the U.S., is an FHP advisor and will serve as lead independent board director to JoyBridge. "The Frontline team and I worked hard to find the right investment in autism therapy, but when we met Rogers and the team at JoyBridge Kids, it was emotional. They are incredibly special, and when I saw their care model in action I felt that old feeling of my first offices. They are changing peoples lives with a dedication to quality in their service that is unmatched".

With this investment, FHP plans to support the JoyBridge management and clinical team to increase the availability of ABA therapy through new clinic locations across multiple states. With the rising rates of ASD diagnoses nationally, there is a critical need for expanded access led by innovative companies that strive to further awareness and establish a gold standard of care.

"Frontline believes the only way to responsibly scale a large provider of autism therapy is by relentlessly focusing on clinical quality and a culture that values the caregivers and child. We believe Rogers and his whole team at JoyBridge have built a company that has as its foundation a rare combination of quality care, joyous culture, and business excellence," said Charley French, Partner at Frontline.

About JoyBridge Kids

JoyBridge is a clinic-based ABA therapy provider with supplemental services in speech and occupational therapy. JoyBridge believes a structured clinical setting is an ideal environment to work with children and caregivers to provide the optimum benefits from ABA. Utilizing a one-to-one applied behavior analysis session, under the supervision of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, allows for its caregivers to implement its curriculum while fulfilling the JoyBridge mission, one child at a time. For more information, please visit joybridgekids.com.

About Frontline Healthcare Partners:

Please visit frontlinehcp.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Frontline Healthcare Partners