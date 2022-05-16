John Schweitzer Joins Two Boston-Based Brands, KADA and PF Flyers, as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based entrepreneur Kassia Davis is excited to introduce John Schweitzer as the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) across her two brands, KADA - a new clothing brand featuring elevated essentials for the modern woman, and PF Flyers - the classic American sneaker brand.

"This is a huge win for PF Flyers and KADA. John is exactly the type of CFO and team member that we need to help us scale and drive growth across both brands. He's collaborative, experienced, and has an incredible wealth of knowledge, and I'm really looking forward to partnering with and learning from him." said Kassia Davis, Founder and CEO of Kada and Executive Chairwoman and Owner of PF Flyers.

Schweitzer will act as CFO for both brands effective today. He brings over 30 years of experience to the role, with expertise at the convergence of financial strategy, operations discipline, commercial execution, and team leadership. He spent nearly two decades at NIKE, Inc. where he held numerous domestic and international roles such as CFO/COO and CEO at Hurley International, as well as VP/GM EMEA and CFO at Converse. With his experience across multiple brands, functions and geographies, John is well-positioned to help drive and lead the continued future growth of KADA and PF Flyers.

"I'm excited to be joining Kassia and team as we build out and execute the next chapter of growth. It is a tremendous opportunity to take on this new leadership role across both businesses. I look forward to leveraging my financial, operational and commercial experience, along with my abilities in building organizations to help drive sustainable, profitable growth for both brands," said John Schweitzer, Chief Financial Officer at PF Flyers and KADA.

Prior to joining Nike, Inc., John was a practicing Certified Public Accountant in Portland, Oregon for more than 8 years. He holds a BS from the University of Oregon. John currently lives in the Boston area with his wife and two children.

ABOUT PF FLYERS:

Acquired by Kassia Davis in 2021, PF Flyers is an American brand of lifestyle shoes, previously owned and manufactured by New Balance. The brand draws on 85 years of tradition to create fashion-forward, everyday footwear that leads the way in comfort technology. Founded in 1937 by B.F. Goodrich, PF Flyers has been declared one of the original American sneaker brands. To learn more about the brand, visit pfflyers.com .

ABOUT KADA:

KADA is a Boston-based clothing brand founded by entrepreneur Kassia Davis. With 10 years of experience working in athletic wear at New Balance, Kassia has carefully curated each piece, creating elevated essentials that empower the ever-evolving modern woman. As a sustainable and female-led company, KADA creates a brand experience that is bigger than the clothing itself: bold, defiant, purposeful, and feminine. To learn more about the brand, visit www.wearkada.com and follow @wearkada on Instagram.

