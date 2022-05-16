North Country Smokehouse on Shelf at Erewhon Market

Luxury Retailer Expands Their Certified Humane® & Organic Offering

CLAREMONT, N.H., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "If it's here - it's good for you". More than a clever tagline, it is a promise made by upscale retailer, Erewhon Market. The West Coast grocer is focused on helping the community live a more radiant lifestyle through exceptional, organic eats. As part of their nutrition-driven mission, the company recently added several all-natural, Certified Humane® and USDA Organic smoked skus to the store shelf.

"Both brands focus on delivering niche, sustainably sourced eats to consumers who demand more from their meat."

Erewhon shoppers can choose from four North Country Smokehouse products, available in all seven SoCal based locations. Newly stocked organic items include applewood smoked bacon, sugar-free bacon, Canadian bacon, and North Country's newest offering, applewood smoked ham steak.

On a mission to protect the health of people and the planet, Erewhon describes themselves as a community of people united in their love for pure products. That shared philosophy made the partnership a natural fit for both brands who focus on delivering niche, sustainably sourced eats to consumers who demand more from their meat and value ethically driven brands.

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining, family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

Available in traditional, all-natural certified humane®, and organic varieties, the NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, and deli meats, as well as unique offerings like smoked chicken, and Cajun Pork Tasso. Their recipes are prepared using old world, European techniques, resulting in the distinct flavor they are well-known for today.

Recognized for an innovative approach to dining, North Country Smokehouse partners with respected chefs nationwide, to develop signature recipes that enhance menus with their on-trend approach to flavor. Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country has been noted for balancing taste with time honored tradition and modern food trends.

Available through upscale retailers, discerning distributors, and with custom crafted recipes in noted restaurants, hotels and resorts across the country, North Country has provided customers with better choices at the table for more than one hundred years.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

