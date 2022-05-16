Traffic
Save the Date: ASSA ABLOY's Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022

Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will hold its Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022 in London, UK. At the CMD, Nico Delvaux, CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, will give an update of ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. Other members of the executive team will also present during the day.

More detailed information and instructions on how to register will be distributed prior to the event. The formal program is expected to finish by approximately 4pm.

For more information, please contact:

Lina Bonnevier, ASSA ABLOY AB
Phone: +46 (0) 8 506 485 51, Mobile: +46 (0) 73 092 42 05
lina.bonnevier@assaabloy.com

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY