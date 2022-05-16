Sempra Infrastructure and PGNiG Advance North American LNG Alliance

Companies announce heads of agreement for off-take capacity from Cameron LNG Phase 2 and Port Arthur LNG

Agreement contemplates continued development of a framework for greenhouse gas reduction, mitigation, and reporting

MIĘDZYZDROJE, Poland, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), and the Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNiG) today announced they have entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) for the purchase of approximately 3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered free-on-board from Sempra Infrastructure's portfolio of LNG projects in North America.

"Today's agreement underscores our commitment to help provide greater energy security to Poland and our global partners through long-term LNG sales," said Dan Brouillette, president of Sempra Infrastructure. "Our relationship with PGNiG is core to this commitment, and we are excited to continue working closely with them to advance more reliable, secure and increasingly clean energy solutions."

"The agreement signed today paves the way for negotiations of detailed terms that would provide PGNiG with LNG from a reliable and highly valued infrastructure partner. Here in Poland, LNG is already one of the cornerstones of our diversified strategy to enhance Polish energy security, as well as to strengthen the commercial potential of the PGNiG Group. We are determined to further expand our operations in this direction and are therefore taking steps to secure access to adequate natural gas volumes in the future," said Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak, PGNiG SA president.

The referenced HOA contemplates the negotiation and finalization of definitive 20-year LNG sale-and-purchase agreements for 2 Mtpa from the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project under development in Louisiana, and 1 Mtpa from the Port Arthur LNG project under development in Texas. The HOA also provides PGNiG the opportunity in 2022 to reallocate volumes from the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project to the Port Arthur LNG project. Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure and PGNiG expect to continue working toward a framework for the reduction, mitigation and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions across the LNG value chain.

Sempra Infrastructure is developing the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project, which is expected to include a single LNG train with a maximum production capacity of approximately 6.75 Mtpa of LNG as well as debottlenecking of the existing three LNG trains at the facility in Hackberry, Louisiana. Last month, Sempra Infrastructure signed an HOA with the Cameron LNG partners for the development of the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project. In addition, Sempra Infrastructure is also developing the proposed Port Arthur LNG project, an approximately 13.5 Mtpa, fully permitted facility on a 3,000-acre site in Jefferson County, Texas.

The HOA is a preliminary, non-binding arrangement, and the development of the Cameron LNG Phase 2 and Port Arthur LNG projects remains subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including reaching definitive agreements, securing all necessary permits, signing engineering and construction contracts, obtaining financing and incentives and reaching a final investment decision for each project.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling the energy transition and beyond. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com and Twitter.

About PGNiG

The PGNiG Group is the leader in the Polish gas market. It operates in exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil, international gas trading, sale and distribution of gas and liquid fuels, as well as heat and electricity generation. The PGNiG Group consists of over 30 companies with a total of 25,000 employees. It operates, among others, in Poland, Lithuania, Norway, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. The Group's parent company, PGNiG SA, is one of the largest companies listed at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "under construction," "in development," "opportunity," "target," "outlook," "maintain," "continue," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: decisions, investigations, regulations, issuances or revocations of permits and other authorizations, and other actions by (i) the U.S. Department of Energy, Comisión Reguladora de Energía, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other regulatory and governmental bodies and (ii) states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions in the U.S., Mexico and other countries in which we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) the ability to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent or approval of partners or other third parties, including governmental entities and regulatory bodies; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and proceedings, arbitrations, and property disputes; changes to laws, including changes to certain of Mexico's laws and rules that impact energy supplier permitting, energy contract rates, the electricity industry generally and the ability to import, export, transport and store hydrocarbons; cybersecurity threats, including by state and state-sponsored actors, to the energy grid, storage and pipeline infrastructure, information and systems used to operate our businesses, and confidentiality of our proprietary information and personal information of our customers and employees, including ransomware attacks on our systems and the systems of third-party vendors and other parties with which we conduct business, all of which have become more pronounced due to recent geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the war in Ukraine; failure of foreign governments and state-owned entities to honor their contracts and commitments; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow on favorable terms and meet our debt service obligations; the impact of energy and climate policies, legislation, rulemaking and disclosures, as well as related goals set and actions taken but companies in our industry, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas generally and the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets; the pace of the development and adoption of new technologies in the energy sector, including those designed to support governmental and private party energy and climate goals, and our ability to timely and economically incorporate them into our business; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, acts of terrorism, information system outages or other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires or subject us to liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance, may be disputed by insurers or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential vaccination mandates, on capital projects, regulatory approvals and the execution of our operations; volatility in foreign currency exchange, inflation and interest rates and commodity prices, including inflationary pressures in the U.S., and our ability to effectively hedge these risks; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs, revisions to international trade agreements and sanctions, such as those that have been imposed and that may be imposed in the future in connection with the war in Ukraine, which may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, impact our ability to do business with certain current or potential counterparties, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website at www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure is not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric or Southern California Gas Company, and neither Sempra Infrastructure nor any of its subsidiaries are regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Sempra Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Infrastructure) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra North American Infrastructure