Shell and PDI Celebrate 10 Years of the Fuel Rewards Program with $10 Million in Savings in 10 Months

Consumers have more opportunities to save through February 2023 including sweepstakes and limited time in-store promotions

HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell and PDI, the management software company powering the Fuel Rewards® program, announced today the launch of 10 months of rewards to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Fuel Rewards program. Fuel Rewards members can celebrate by taking advantage of limited time in-store offers and sweepstakes giving away approximately $10 million in fuel savings.

"Shell is always looking to offer a variety of options and value to our customers, and this is our way of demonstrating our loyalty to members with these special offers over the next 10 months," said Chris Suess, Head of NA Loyalty & CRM for Shell Mobility. "At Shell, we believe in loyalty to our customers, and we want to thank our members for making the Fuel Rewards program the top gas and convenience loyalty program*."

Save with Sweepstakes and Other Offers

Starting today through February 28, 2023, new and existing members can take advantage of extra fuel savings and offers.

Fuel savings: The sweepstakes is comprised of three (3) phases. Phase One runs May 16 – July 31, 2022 . Phase Two runs August 1 – October 31, 2022 . Phase Three runs November 1, 2022 – February 28, 2023 .

Three tiers of fuel savings are included per phase:

How to enter:

Other offers:

"The Fuel Rewards program has come a long way in adding value with new ways to save," said Brandon Logsdon, President of Consumer Engagement at PDI. "Over the course of 10 years, more than 25 million members have earned $2 billion in fuel savings, and we are proud to celebrate our 10-year anniversary by continuing to add value for the loyal consumers that support us."

For more information about the Fuel Rewards program 10-year anniversary, visit 10YearsofFR.com.

*According to the 2021 Loyalty Report™ by Bond Brand Loyalty. The report features the assessment of more than 450 Loyalty Programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

**Phase 1 Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes open to Fuel Rewards® members who reside in the United States (including D.C.), but excluding residents of NJ and VA, age of legal majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside. A Fuel Rewards® account is free and sign up is available online at fuelrewards.com. Sweepstakes is subject to Official Rules at 10YearsofFR.com, which includes all details including the free method of entry. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/16/22 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/31/22. Sponsor: Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US, 150 N. Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, Texas 77079. Void in NJ, VA & where prohibited.

ABOUT THE FUEL REWARDS PROGRAM

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program and to become an issuing partner, visit fuelingloyalty.com.

ABOUT PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. Among PDI solutions are the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy, two popular consumer brands who together represent 15 million monthly active users. For more information about PDI, visit us at pdisoftware.com.

