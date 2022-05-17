International Adventure and Trampoline Parks Association (IATP) Elects Flight Adventure Park CEO Steven Yeffa as Chairman of the Board

Steven L. Yeffa promoted from Vice Chair after holding the position since 2020

STERLING, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park, a multi-experience family entertainment venue with 13 locations across North America, is proud to announce that CEO Steven L. Yeffa has been named Chairman of the Board for the International Adventure and Trampoline Parks Association (IATP). Yeffa previously held the position of Vice Chair of the IATP since the fall of 2020. The IATP is dedicated to serving the interests of its membership primarily consisting of adventure and trampoline park facilities as well as the providers that serve them.

"We are thrilled to have Steve elected as our Chair. His vision and leadership is exactly what the IATP needs to continue driving the indoor adventure and trampoline park industry forward," said Bethany Evans, Executive Vice President of the IATP.

"It's a tremendous honor to be elected as Chairman of the IATP," said Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of Flight Adventure Park. "Our Board is an incredible group which has worked tirelessly over the past two years, undoubtedly the most difficult and challenging periods our industry has ever faced. Together, we developed strategies to help our industry navigate the pandemic, together with the varying levels of closures and mandates we faced, both domestically here in the US and internationally as well. Our collective mindset will continue to work toward ensuring our members are positioned for success and are equipped with what they need to assure the health and safety needs of their guests are met. I'm looking forward to continuing the hard work of this association as we continue to grow, adding new members around the world."

Benefited by group buying power and capabilities of an international association, IATP's facility members can cut costs, increase revenue opportunities, and improve the quality of their operations, whether directly through IATP or its industry affiliates. The IATP was originally founded in 2012 and has since grown to assist owners and operators all over North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Asia, South America, Central America, and Australia by providing resources, education, training, regulatory and media support.

