LabConnect Appoints Dawn Sherman Chief Executive Officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, Inc. a leading, global provider of central laboratory and functional outsourcing services for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and contract research organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Dawn Sherman to serve as its Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

Dawn will focus on expanding the Company's global footprint and capabilities, identifying new growth opportunities that enhance the breadth and depth of the company's service offerings, and continuing to build upon the excellent brand and reputation of the Company in support of complex clinical trials.

"The Board is excited to have someone with Dawn's talent, experience, and proven track record to build on LabConnect's 20 years of success and lead the company's rapid growth and international expansion," said Tim Johnson, LabConnect's Chairman and Partner at BroadOak Capital. "Dawn brings with her over 25 years of diverse experience within the Life Sciences and Biopharmaceutical industries." Prior to LabConnect Dawn served as the Chief Executive Officer for ProPharma Group and continues to serve as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Before this, Dawn was President of EnvisionRxOptions and also worked for Teva Pharmaceuticals as the Chief Operating Officer, Europe. Dawn has held other senior executive and leadership roles for Medco Health Solutions as well as Hay Group. In addition to ProPharma Group, Dawn currently serves as a Board Member for Medical Knowledge Group and Clinical ink.

"I am very excited to be joining LabConnect and the great team of individuals that have built the Company to be the leading provider of central laboratory services for complex clinical trials," said Dawn Sherman. "There is so much opportunity ahead for LabConnect and I am happy to have the chance to be a part of the future growth story."

About LabConnect, Inc.

LabConnect is recognized as the leading provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare and orphan diseases. LabConnect offers unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. LabConnect's worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, biorepository, sample processing, and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, our services are customized to fit the unique needs of your trial.

