MEI Rigging & Crating Further Expands into the Northeast with Acquisition of Harnum Industries

SALISBURY, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading national provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced that it has acquired Harnum Industries, Ltd. and Harnum Crane Service, LLC (together, "Harnum") based in Salisbury, MA.

Founded in 1933, Harnum is a premier industrial and commercial rigging, crane, and related services company in the New England region, serving a diverse set of end markets including telecommunications, industrial gas, food & beverage, and biotechnology.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, CEO of MEI: "We are excited to welcome Harnum to the MEI family. It is an honor to have been chosen by third generation owner Keith Harnum as worthy stewards of his family's business, and we look forward to continuing the professionalism and high level of service for which the company is known. The Harnum name is synonymous with rigging excellence throughout New England, and we are thrilled to further expand MEI's presence in the region."

Keith will continue to lead the day-to-day of Harnum under MEI's ownership. "I am excited to partner with MEI and begin a new chapter for the company," stated Keith. "MEI's commitment to quality and safety make them a natural fit for Harnum, and I look forward to leveraging our combined resources to continue our growth and create new opportunities for Harnum customers and employees."

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services across the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 850 employees in fourteen operating locations across eleven states — Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, MEI serves customers with project-specific needs across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com or Harnum's website at www.therigger.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

For inquiries or relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

