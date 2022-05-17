Nitches Signs Deal with World-Famous Artist Voodo Fé to Create One-of-a-Kind Clothing Collection

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced it will collaborate with VooDo Fé, a multimedia artist and producer with over 8,000 works of art, to create an exclusive clothing collection. Voodo Fé has worked with well-known brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, NFL, and NBA. His clients include Miles Davis, Black Star (Talib Kweli & Mos Def) and Lion Order by Rohan Marley.

"We are beyond excited to work with the ingenious VooDo Fé, who is constantly redefining the world of art ," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "His incredible story and mantra "Different, Defiant, Free" resonates with a large and diverse audience that simply can't get enough of his work."

VooDo Fé has a licensing agreement with the Miles Davis family to create unforgettable streetwear items that celebrate the life and work of one the world's most influential musicians.

"We are taking out all the stops to design a collection as impressive as Miles Davis, whether it's embedding music into the clothing or NFT-based animated images," said Voodo Fé, artist and collection designer. "The clothing will so exceptional and evocative, they will become collectables for his most dedicated fans."

Nitches will also create unique NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of the clothing items for digital use in the metaverse. The limited-edition streetwear will be sold on the company's webstore at nitchescorp.com.

All of the merchandise will include Nitches' industry-changing Owner Verification System (OVS™), which proves the authenticity of its luxury clothing and NFTs. To verify ownership, Nitches sews a unique QR code into every item it manufactures. Buyers then scan these codes to register their products on the OVS mobile dApp.

Nitches works one-on-one with celebrities and influencers to deliver select, superior quality products. The company has also collaborated with superstar vocal coach Nick Cooper and "BadAss Vegan" influencer and filmmaker John Lewis.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

248-755-7680

scarlson@thecompanystoryteller.com

Company Contact:

John Morgan

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Nitches Inc.