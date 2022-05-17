Power Home Remodeling Announces Travel and Lodging Reimbursement as Part of Newly Enhanced Employee Health Benefits Offerings

National home remodeler and top workplace supports employees' healthcare needs amid new and pending reproductive healthcare laws

CHESTER, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Home Remodeling (Power), the nation's largest, full-service exterior home remodeling company, announced a new policy today, which will provide employees with up to a $5,000-lifetime reimbursement for travel and lodging associated with gaining medical care not available within 100 miles of an employee's residence.

Power Home Remodeling is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,400 employees, over 500,000 customers and $700 million in annual revenue. (PRNewsfoto/Power Home Remodeling) (PRNewswire)

The rollout of the new policy is in response to recent changes in reproductive healthcare laws enacted in several states, which impacts hundreds of Power employees across the U.S. Starting immediately, the new benefit — available to employees and their dependents who are on Power's healthcare plan — will help employees across the country access critical medical resources including but not limited to abortion, organ transplants, cancer treatment, and rehabilitation. The lifetime reimbursement maximum per family may not exceed $10,000. Airfare, mileage/gasoline costs, tolls, hotel fees, meal expenses, childcare, and other applicable costs determined by Power will be covered under the new reimbursement policy.

The announcement was made to employees during a company-wide virtual meeting by Power's Chief People Officer, Hollie Delaney. Delaney joined Power in 2020 , and most recently served as the Chief People Strategist at Zappos.

"At Power, we uphold ourselves to put our people-first, and that includes protecting the health and well-being of our employees and their families," said Delaney. "So providing this healthcare travel and lodging reimbursement for our employees was an easy decision to make. This is not about politics, it's about people. It's about the responsibility we have as business leaders to create a safe environment for our employees, support their needs, and safeguard their rights. And I say this not just as a business leader, but as a woman, a mother, and a human being that simply just cares about people and their right to self-determination."

During the company-wide call, Delaney and other human relation leaders also announced additional health-related benefits available to employees including a maternity management program, an increase in fertility coverage, and most notably, unlimited counseling sessions through their Personal Assistance Services plan — which is available to all employees on day one of employment whether covered under Power's healthcare provider or not. All of which are part of the company's continued efforts toward cultivating a supportive, inclusive and equitable workplace, and fighting for that same support, inclusion, and equity outside of company walls.

Recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies To Work For in 2021, Power Home Remodeling offers engaging, fulfilling career opportunities where employees thrive. To learn more about Power and view career opportunities available in its 17 territories nationwide, visit apply.workatpower.com/job.

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,600 employees, over one million customers and $825 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

