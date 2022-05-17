Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander to speak at CasinoBeats Summit and Betting on Sport Europe conferences

CALGARY and ISLE OF MAN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games announces that CEO Thomas Rosander will speak at two igaming conferences in the coming weeks.

Mr Rosander will be speaking at CasinoBeats Summit , in Malta, from May 24 to May 26 before attending Betting on Sport Europe , in London, from June 7 to June 9. Both events are organized by SBC, an independent organization, dedicated to developing the betting and gaming industries, by working with industry-leading providers.

In Malta, Mr Rosander will discuss Influences from Video Gaming and be joined by Matthias Ciappara, Head of Gaming at Entain and Robert Andersson, CEO at Acroud.

At Twickenham Stadium, London, Mr Rosander will speak on two panels: All Esports Are Equal But Some Are More Equal Than Others and Investing In Esports Betting's Future - A Need For Maturity?

Mr Rosander said: "SBC events are always high-quality conferences, attracting illustrious attendees and peers that share insights into our industry and target markets. I am honored to be asked to provide insight at both events.

"There is growing interest in relevant topics and trends in our industry, including the influence of video game culture on the gambling sector, Web3 and our vision for the future of the space.

"SBC also provides a fantastic opportunity to meet esteemed industry figures and thought leaders and to share with them our exciting plans for Real Luck Group, including our B2B potential and M&A strategy; two new initiatives which we have identified as additional growth drivers for the Company in the coming months."

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder and CEO of SBC, said: "A big part of the success of SBC's conferences is attracting the leading experts to share their insights on the big issues shaping the future of the betting and gaming industry.

"So we're delighted to welcome Thomas to both CasinoBeats Summit and Betting on Sports Europe, and excited about what he will contribute to discussions about influences from video gaming and the possibilities offered by the growing esports betting segment."

Additionally, Luckbox is pleased to announce it has accepted an invitation to join the SBC Leaders association, a membership of global top tier operators and operator associations formed with a mission to bring the industry's best together in order to share ideas, collaborate on major issues, push innovation, and elevate the overall image of our industry through the promotion of its achievements.

Awards nominations

The Company is also pleased to announce it has been shortlisted in two categories at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022.

Luckbox has been nominated in the Innovation In Esports and Brand of the Year categories, with winners due to be announced at the Hurlingham Club, London, on June 14.

Mr Rosander said: "Industry recognition such as this is invaluable in highlighting our status as one of the most exciting companies in the igaming space, particularly as we turn our focus to B2B operations and executing our M&A strategy in the coming weeks."

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

