SRM-Kodiak introduces the world's first CleanPower™ Hybrid Chassis for Snow Removal

BURLEY, Idaho, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snake River Manufacturing LLC (SRM) and its subsidiary, SRM-Kodiak LLC, are pleased to announce the world's first hybrid chassis specifically designed for the commercial snow removal market.

The SRM-Kodiak CleanPower™ Hybrid Chassis cuts emissions up to 50% by replacing one diesel engine with two John Deere electric motors and maintains the same ability to plow through snow and ice like only a Kodiak can.

Grant Flaharty, chief executive officer, SRM and SRM-Kodiak, stated, "SRM-Kodiak is transforming and reducing the carbon footprint within the snow removal industry: equipment that – just a few months ago – was 100% dependent on diesel engines can now run effectively and efficiently from a hybrid engine system. Diesel fuel consumption in a normal 10-hour workday is reduced by almost 175 gallons. This matters both from an environmental and a cost savings perspective."

"Given the fact that our customers need at least 680 HP to do their snow removal work, our engineering team had to ensure that the overall power output could be maintained in our CleanPower Hybrid system. We have successfully demonstrated that and will put our CleanPower Hybrid through its paces this fall in Alaska, prior to shipping sold units," Flaharty continued.

SRM-Kodiak introduced the CleanPower Hybrid during the NEC/AAAE International Aviation Snow Symposium in Buffalo, NY, the week of May 4th. Kathlene Simmons, vice president, Marketing, SRM and SRM-Kodiak, summarized the customer interest shown at the symposium, "Our customers and prospects were very receptive to our new CleanPower Hybrid. Airport executives and managers across the country are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint, and our equipment helps them meet their carbon reduction goals while giving them the power they need to keep the runways clear and operating."

Simmons added, "There is a reason that our tagline rings true with our customers: When Mother Nature is a Bear, you Need a Kodiak. Every winter our customers take on Mother Nature, and our equipment helps them win the battle to keep the airports open, the roads passable, or the mountain passes clear. This new hybrid lets our customers complete their work and reduce emissions at the same time, so it's a win-win for Mother Nature and our customers."

About Snake River Manufacturing

Snake River Manufacturing is the parent company of both SRM-Kodiak and Double L. Combined, we employ over 140 team members in Southern Idaho and across the US. Snake River Manufacturing develops, manufactures, and sells equipment ranging from commercial snow blowers to agricultural equipment. Snake River is innovating to make the world more productive ™ in every category we represent. Learn more about our brands at www.doublelglobal.com or www.kodiakamerica.us and follow Snake River Manufacturing on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

