Wood County, Wisconsin, Selects DATAMARK to Provide NG9-1-1 GIS Data Validation Software

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that Wood County, Wisconsin, has selected the firm to provide DATAMARK VEP to support GIS data management. DATAMARK VEP is the only cloud-native solution built for public safety GIS.

"We're honored to advance our relationship with Wood County to achieve Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS," said Greg Brooks, Regional Business Development Manager at DATAMARK. "In support of the state's NG9-1-1 plan, Wood County is working to enhance its GIS data quality and our VEP solution provides a scalable program that meets the county's needs and supports any Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) vendor requirements."

DATAMARK VEP provides Wood County with a simpler and more cost-effective way to update and manage critical GIS data on an ongoing basis and the enables the county to have unlimited and on-demand standards-based validations to support a transition to NG9-1-1. This data may also be leveraged by other mission critical public safety systems such as call-handling-systems, computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location system.

Through this contract, Wood County is expanding its relationship with DATAMARK after completing an Address Comparison and Evaluation (ACE) service in 2021. The ACE service focused on identifying missing address points and subaddress information to the county's master address database.

"We take pride in building excellent relations with county personnel and have earned the trust and confidence of our clients. Wisconsin is an example of how education, advocacy and innovation lead to longstanding relationships," said Robert Murphy, ENP RPL, DATAMARK's Associate Vice President of Business Development. "In addition to our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), DATAMARK has been providing thought-leadership, training and active participation in state associations like the Wisconsin National Emergency Number Association (NENA) and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), as well as serving as a platinum sponsor with the Wisconsin Land Information Association."

DATAMARK VEP provides a highly configurable, user-friendly interface to perform location data validations, make edits and implement quality control in alignment with NENA NG9-1-1 data standards and GIS industry best practices. DATAMARK VEP supports data from local and regional GIS data providers and neighboring 9-1-1 authorities, ensuring seamless and accurate data across borders.

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

