Helping Hands Family expands autism therapy services into Lancaster and Mechanicsburg, PA

LANCASTER, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF) continues to successfully expand autism services in Pennsylvania and is opening clinics in two new service locations: Lancaster and Mechanicsburg. HHF understands the overwhelming need for Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy, or ABA, and the importance of reaching the growing number of autism families with HHF's high quality services.

HHF is committed to providing children with autism consistent and high-quality treatment. The company's top-rated treatment programs have already helped over 200 children experience behavioral growth, increase their social skills, and progressively reach their individual milestones and goals. HHF therapists provide individualized, child-led treatment plans with a collaborative goal that considers the entire family's needs to always make autism services personal.

Clinical Director, Erin Corbett, M.S., BCBA comments, "HHF is delighted to expand ABA services to the greater Lancaster and Mechanicsburg communities. Our team provides intensive ABA therapy developed uniquely for each child and a program that is always at our high standard of care. With ongoing training, mentorship, and clinical quality assurance across all our team members, our goal is to support each of our clients on an individual level by honoring cultural and family values, client assent, and compassionate care. Our team knows it takes a village to support our families, and we are passionate about being key members of each client's treatment team. With clinics soon opening in both Lancaster and Mechanicsburg, our goal is to increase access to our services while taking every opportunity we can to give back to our communities."

HHF now provides ABA therapy in the following Pennsylvania locations:

Abington

Collegeville

Doylestown

Drexel Hill

Lancaster

Lehigh Valley

Mechanicsburg

Paoli

West Chester

Wyomissing

Any parent interested in services in Pennsylvania, please contact Jennifer Conway, at (484) 755-3748.

To learn more about HHF, head over to www.hhfamily.com

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. The company offers ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism services professionals with decades of experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

