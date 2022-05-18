InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to View & Capture Far Away Images (ASP-139)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to photograph a large buck in the distance but found it impossible while fumbling with my smartphone and binoculars," said an inventor, from Fredericksburg, Texas, "so I invented the CAPTURE. My design would also enable my husband, who suffers from macular degeneration, to watch and photograph our grandson's sporting events."

The invention provides an effective way to view and capture images that are far away. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional binoculars, cameras, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to struggle and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters, sports fans, bird watchers, individuals with eyesight issues, private detectives, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ASP-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

