JASON FOUNDATION REBRANDS GOLF CLASSIC AIMED AT PREVENTING SUICIDE

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) announced today the rebrand of their annual golf tournament fundraiser to the Phillip Fulmer and Chuck McDowell Golf Classic. The Golf Classic represents the largest and only annual fundraiser for the nationally recognized leader in suicide prevention. The tournament, previously the Phillip Fulmer and Charlie Daniels Golf Classic, will continue to honor its former co-host who passed away in 2020. The announcement coincides with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

Suicide is now the third leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24, claiming more than 127 young lives each week in our nation. The Jason Foundation's mission is to equip students, parents, teachers, and the community with the tools and resources to help identify and assist youth and young adults at-risk for suicide. The Jason Foundation has never charged for use of any of its programs, materials, or services. The money raised during this event directly funds program development and distribution.

Phillip Fulmer has maintained his role as National Spokesperson for The Jason Foundation since 1998 while Head Football Coach at the University of Tennessee. This year's tournament will mark the 24th year of Coach Fulmer hosting the tournament, which he has done every single year of its existence.

Chuck McDowell is the founder and CEO of Wesley Financial Group and Wesley Mortgage, both based in Middle Tennessee. He is an entrepreneur who has spent the greater part of his long career focusing on providing services that have positively impacted tens of thousands of families.

A quote from John Wesley is prominently displayed inside Wesley Mortgage that Chuck has turned into its mission statement: "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."

"That quote reflects my philosophy on life and serves as a motivation and inspiration for any project I'm involved in," said McDowell. "Phil has been a long-time friend of mine and I believe deeply in the mission of The Jason Foundation. Charlie Daniels and his great work for the foundation will never be forgotten and I'm humbled to step into his role to help raise much-needed funds."

"Charlie was a staunch supporter of our mission and will always hold a special place in The Jason Foundation's history," said Clark Flatt, President of The Jason Foundation. "That being said, we look forward to energy and passion that Chuck brings. We plan on remembering Charlie, while creating a tournament that he would be proud of."

