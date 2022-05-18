Treez Rolls Out Integration of its Cannabis Cloud Commerce Platform with Tymber's Industry-Leading e-commerce Platform

Treez's New Integration with Tymber Offers Dispensaries Increased Sales Opportunities, Improved Operational Efficiency, Streamlined Online Ordering, and Promotes a Seamless Omnichannel Experience.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez ( www.treez.io) , the leading provider of an enterprise cloud commerce platform for retail and supply chain operations in the cannabis market, announced today an integration with Tymber's e-commerce platform that enables cannabis retailers to enhance the omnichannel experience with cashless payments, dynamic (ice cream truck) delivery, SEO optimized menus, and native mobile apps.

Treez's partnership with Tymber offers enhanced inventory and customer management solutions that will help cannabis retailers increase sales opportunities, improve their operational efficiency, streamline online ordering for in-store pickup and home delivery, promote customer loyalty and deliver a seamless omnichannel experience.

This latest integration, facilitated by Treez's open API platform, delivers seamless product information synchronization, inventory updates, customer profile management, and ticket fulfillment through the SellTreez point-of-sale (POS) system. This eliminates the need for dispensaries to manage customers, orders, taxes, fees or discounts on two separate platforms, while the syncing of live inventory to a dispensary's e-commerce store prevents selling out-of-stock products online. Now, cannabis consumers can choose from a variety of convenient pickup and delivery options through the Tymber platform, including dynamic, ice cream truck, delivery. Dispensaries also can build customizable digital storefronts that improve traffic and conversion on their websites, in addition to native mobile apps, without incurring additional costs for developers and maintenance.

"Through our partnership with Tymber, Treez now offers a unique cloud commerce platform that unifies POS, inventory, multiple cashless payment options, reporting and analytics and e-commerce into one powerful omnichannel solution for dispensaries that will help them grow their business," said Joey Sterling, vice president of Product, Treez. "This integration also illustrates how solutions working together in an ecosystem, rather than through one proprietary walled-garden platform, can help retailers deliver extraordinary omnichannel experiences that improves the way they acquire, engage and retain customers."

"Our founding team has been building solutions for cannabis retail for 10 years now. Operators today face stiffer competition and tighter margins. The ability to stand out and get ahead has never been more urgent," said Scott Roehrick, CEO, and co-founder, of Tymber.

"We're incredibly proud of our integration with Treez because it significantly increases operational efficiency - while, at the same time, allowing retail operators to create, test, and optimize marketing channels through their own website and mobile apps. Never before has ownership over your customers and data been so important. Treez and Tymber are aligned on this retailer-centric approach. If the retailers succeed, the industry succeeds."

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through Treez's innovative technology for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point-of-sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments and data analytics across the partner ecosystem, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/

About Tymber

Tymber, the industry's most trusted platform for digital growth, enables dispensaries to attract, convert and retain their own customers with their own website and mobile apps. Their mission is to empower retailers to break their dependence on embedded menus and 3rd party marketplaces with a recognizable brand, frictionless shopping experience and ownership over their customers, marketing channels and e-commerce data.

For more information, visit https://www.tymber.io/

