5WPR Announces Creation of Dedicated Travel Technology PR Division

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the creation of a specialty Travel Technology division, after welcoming multiple new clients within the industry this last month.

As an extension of 5WPR's technology practice, the travel tech division consists of clients that are a part of the travel booking experience, as well as brands offering unique experiences through the use of tech.

"The travel industry has forever been changed by the pandemic, and many of our clients provide improvements on the current experience, such as additional comfort in booking your vacation or alternative travel and destinations offerings," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "5W welcomed our first travel tech client well over a year ago, and the outstanding work we've completed has drawn increased attention from others interested in how our offerings can support their work."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

PR services offered to travel tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

