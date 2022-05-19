Experience Parallel Search Capabilities on the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 with Petal Search

Maximise your efficiency through the new parallel search experience

MILAN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent launch of the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, consumers are treated with a foldable phone that is slim and light but still equipped with HUAWEI flagship technology. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 introduces smart multi-window capabilities that can further expand the usage of the phone, which implements collaborative interaction between different applications to achieve better continuity. On that note, Petal Search has adopted and improved to work hand in hand with the new parallel search functions.

Parallel search experience on Petal Search increasing efficiency

Adapting to the always-on lives of today's consumers, Petal Search allows users to double their efficiency experience a new layout of a search engine.

With Petal Search now optimised for foldable screens, users can search for an array of topics ranging from news, apps, shopping, nearby services, and many more on the 7.8-inch True-Chroma foldable display of the new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2. With one tap on the search bar, the Parallel Search function is automatically activated as details of the search is smoothly displayed across both screens in a dual-window layout. This interactive design allows users to multitask on larger screens improving efficiency even during leisure browsing.

Petal Search provides consumers with the Parallel Search function, allowing different portions of the search services that the consumer is using to be displayed on both screens at the same time. Valuable information will be doubled, complicated operations will be reduced by half, and the efficiency will be improved by 100%.

Parallel Search allows users to instantly view search results on one screen while still scrolling through for further options on the other. For example, scroll through nearby food options on one screen, while displaying detailed information of a selection option on the other, deals, menu, food photos , reviews, ordering online, etc. With such a versatile layout, consumers are able to experience a smooth and efficient browsing experience.

With online shopping being the go-to for most, research shows that roughly 51% of consumers visit up to 4 sites before deciding to purchase a product (Source: People Comparison Shop). To aid consumers in their search, the new search function can display product details all on one page allowing easy comparison between 2 items. Furthermore, Petal Search allows users to run 2 search services simultaneously, such as video-streaming apps on one screen of the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 while reading up on the latest news on the other.

All-In-One Search for an immersive search experience

With Petal Search's Parallel Search function, consumers are able to choose between 2 different viewing modes. With the dual-window mode, consumers view different parts of the search on each screen increasing efficiency. Or if consumers require a better view, single-window mode provides a larger view for a more immersive search experience.

Enjoy an immersive search experience on the large screen of the new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 with Petal Search's All-In-One Search. By partnering up with over 3,000 top e-commerce, travel and local merchants, Petal Search optimizes shopping, travel and more than 20 other vertical search categories for users to search from.

Experience true search power when it comes to leisure. Find interesting deals, compare items and prices and much more without having to open additional tabs, when shopping online with Petal Search. Also plan your next holiday with Petal Search by comparing prices of flights and hotels all on one page. Come and take your search experience to the next level!

Based on Huawei's 1+8+N all-scenario strategy and the adaptation capability of hardware and software, Petal Search aims to provide users with a seamless and consistent search experience.

To download and experience Petal Search, please visit: https://bit.ly/3rpGYGY

