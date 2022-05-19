Fetcher Raises $27 Million Series B Led by Tola Capital, Growing its Recruiting Automation Platform to Help Talent Acquisition Teams Connect with Diverse, Top Candidates.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetcher , a full-service, recruiting automation platform, is happy to announce a $27M Series B investment led by Tola Capital , with participation from their existing investors G20 Ventures , KFund , and Accomplice . This brings the total capital raised by Fetcher to $40M, allowing the company to expand its efforts in creating robust, qualified candidate pipelines for talent acquisition teams, along with providing outreach & diversity analytics, CRM functionality, and global sourcing support.

Recruiting has transformed over the past few years, leaving talent acquisition teams struggling to keep up with all that is required of them.To have more bandwidth to focus on the human side of recruiting, recruiters need to automate the candidate sourcing and outreach processes.

Fetcher's full-service, recruiting automation platform does just that. Rather than using a standard database model, Fetcher's unique combination of machine learning and human intelligence creates curated batches of candidates for every open role. This sourcing model allows recruiters to spend less time in front of a computer searching or filtering for candidates, and more time connecting with candidates and hiring managers.

"The state of recruiting has changed. Remote hiring has made candidate competition global, and the pandemic has forced companies to grow their hiring efforts with smaller recruiting teams. Diversity hiring is also more front and center, as it should be," says Co-Founder and CEO, Andres Blank. "These factors have led to talent acquisition teams needing automation to build diverse talent pipelines and hire faster, ultimately leading to our revenue tripling in the last year and continuing to grow as we update the product and expand internationally."

As Tola Capital Partner, Aaron Fleishman also notes, "the ability to hire and retain top and diverse talent is critical for companies to succeed, and the challenge of building talented teams has been compounded by the fact that the average tenure in jobs has decreased materially. Fetcher's recruiting automation tool solves the candidate pipeline issue and gives recruiters time to engage and build relationships with candidates. We're proud to partner with the Fetcher team to deliver machine learning and human intelligence to change a recruiter's workflow for the better."

Fetcher's recruiting automation platform integrates with dozens of Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), along with Gmail and Outlook to make the sourcing and outreach process seamless. Its one-click Chrome extension allows recruiters to manually source directly on LinkedIn, filtering qualified prospective candidates into automated email outreach sequences for engagement. Its robust analytics allows companies to track top-of-funnel performance metrics at the individual and team levels, as well as at the position and company levels. These metrics not only give teams an understanding of what is needed at each stage in the funnel in order to meet and exceed their hiring goals, but they also help build diverse candidate pipelines with strategic diversity analytics included.

"A lot of companies that have been in our situation, they're on the cusp of growth, they're battling for talent, and they just don't have the tools to automate processes or functions to help them grow," said Nihal Solomon, People Business Partner, Magnite. "Fetcher is helping us grow and adapt as we grow."

With this new investment, Fetcher is excited to continue to grow internationally and build out the most effective sourcing platform for busy talent acquisition teams. It will continue to optimize its platform to ensure recruiters and hiring managers have a steady stream of qualified, interested candidates, while also building out additional ATS integrations, CRM functionalities, and more. The team will expand across the globe, helping to provide sourcing support to talent teams worldwide.

Fetcher works with hundreds of companies, including Behr Paint, Albertson's, Foursquare, and Shutterstock. Customers save time and money, all while growing their candidate pipelines, allowing them to hire diverse, top talent faster than ever.

About Fetcher:

Fetcher is a full-service, recruiting automation platform that automates talent acquisition teams' repetitive, top-of-funnel tasks, so they can focus more on candidate engagement & team collaboration. Ditch the databases for custom, curated batches of diverse, top talent.

About Tola:

Founded in 2010 by ex-software operators, Tola Capital is a venture capital firm that believes in the power of software and data to transform businesses. They provide hands-on engagement to founders who see that future and are building solutions with the potential for long-term, transformational change. Tola Capital exclusively targets software companies with essential products for enterprise customers, led by exceptional and diverse talent. Tola Capital invests globally and across multiple stages to change how the world will work.

