Gale Donates Proceeds from Cameron's Collection Sales to the CKG Foundation to Support Student Mental Health & Wellness

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and RICHMOND, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, today presented the Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation with a check for more than $18,000 from the proceeds of Cameron's Collection and Cameron's Camp for Wellness on the Gale eBooks platform to further support their education and awareness of student mental health and wellness. The collections are sets of eBooks created by Gale that help students better understand their mental health and provide guidance to strengthen their social and emotional learning (SEL) skills.

CKG Foundation is so grateful for Gale's support and all they do to prioritize mental health.

Since the collections launched in 2018, Gale has donated nearly $70,000 of the proceeds sold to the CKG Foundation. More than 2.5 million students across the country have access to the collections.

Cameron Gallagher, a bright and talented young girl battling depression and anxiety whose dream was to raise awareness and prevent the unnecessary suffering from stigma. At the age of 16, she suddenly passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon, a goal she set which helped her cope. Her legacy and efforts live on through the CKG Foundation and its nationwide "SpeakUp" 5k races, which raise awareness and provide resources to teens who suffer from depression and anxiety.

To support Cameron's dream and keep her legacy alive, Gale, in collaboration with the CKG Foundation, created Cameron's Collection and Cameron's Camp to ensure schools are equipped with educational resources to help students, as well as donate a portion of the proceeds from each collection sold to the CKG Foundation to support their mission to cultivate awareness and understanding of teenage depression and anxiety.

"CKG Foundation is so grateful for Gale's support. I am personally incredibly grateful for all this company does to prioritize mental health," said Grace Gallagher, Cameron's mother and Executive Director of the CKG Foundation. "I feel privileged to work with Gale to reach as many students as we possibly can. The generous support given to CKG Foundation to deliver our work is truly saving lives. Our students deserve the very best from us and thanks to Gale they know they are not alone, they can reach out for help, and most importantly they have hope and can realize their true worth being here on earth."

Cameron's Collection has more than 100 digital titles span a wide range of topics including: ADD, ADHD, alcohol, anorexia, anxiety, bulimia, caregiving, cutting, depression, divorce, drugs, eating disorders, homelessness, OCD, self-injury, stress, suicide, mindfulness practices, goal setting and community involvement. Created in partnership with the CKG Foundation, this collection aims to inspire students to make their mental health and wellness a priority.

Cameron's Camp for Wellness contains more than 100 eBooks that provide targeted guidance on sensitive issues for K–5 students, teachers, and counselors with topics on managing emotions, teamwork, problem-solving, family issues, staying positive, being safe, and much more. The core foundation of this collection is helping students recognize and manage emotions, social skills, and safety.

"Studies show that one out of five teens suffer from mental health challenges and more than 75% don't seek help[i]," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "Our young people are more than just statistics. They are daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews. We likely all know someone who has been impacted by mental health challenges. Gale is honored to partner with the CKG Foundation. We know that this donation will go far in supporting awareness of and addressing the mental health needs of our nation's youth."

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com/schools.

About the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation

The Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation is a beacon of hope for those who are affected by teenage mental illness. From free mental health programs for teens, to peer support curriculum in local schools, to nationwide 5k races that raise awareness for teenage depression and anxiety, CKG Foundation helps those who are fighting the good fight to SpeakUp and get help.

