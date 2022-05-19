InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Device for Video Calls (CHK-155)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed people struggling to hold their phones during video calls to show the caller what they're looking at, from working on a project to shopping at the store. I thought there should be a hands-free way to capture and share real-time video without the hassle of holding or propping up a smartphone," said an inventor, from West Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the DUCAM. My design enables the person on the other end of the call to see exactly what you're looking at while working, shopping, hiking, instructing, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides users with an improved pair of headphones and body-style camera with wired and wireless capabilities. In doing so, it enables you to share or send video recordings to a cell phone. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with cellular telephones. Additionally, it would not be directly cell service dependent and it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

