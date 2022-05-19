Klarna launches Dream Deal Days to celebrate reaching 150 million consumers

The three-day event will help consumers save money and get exclusive deals on the products they have been dreaming of

The announcement comes as Klarna celebrates 150 million consumers and 400 thousand merchants

The Dream Deal Days event will take place globally from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th May 2022 with select Klarna merchants including Crocs, Farfetch & Pandora

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, today announces the launch of Dream Deal Days, a three-day event offering consumers exclusive deals and exciting product drops with some of the world's biggest retail brands.

The event marks Klarna reaching the milestone of 150 million users and 400 thousand merchant partners. As a thank you to Klarna's consumers, the Dream Deal Days event will take place across 19 markets1 globally between Friday, May 27th and Sunday, May 29th, offering shoppers the opportunity to benefit from exclusive deals and discounts at some of the most desirable brands in the world.

A global survey* involving more than 19,000 consumers from 19 countries reveals that approximately half (46%) of shoppers across the world currently have an item they would describe as "their ideal dream purchase", while almost as many (43%) are planning to make a dream purchase for someone other than themselves. And even though more than one third (37%) argue that it's impossible to put a price tag on what should be considered an ideal dream purchase, the top reason it has not yet been bought is because it's considered too expensive (62%).

Partnering with some of the best known retailers from fashion, electronics, beauty and homeware the event will help consumers save money and get great deals on dream purchases found on wishlists all over the world, including the millions that have been saved on Klarna's in-app wishlists. The deals will be available through Klarna.com, the Klarna App and participating merchant's websites2.

In addition, there is also the opportunity to win prizes by entering into a competition3 organised by Klarna to celebrate some of the milestones from its 17 year history. Prizes include exciting global live experiences featuring familiar famous faces from previous Klarna campaigns. The competition entry form will be discoverable on Klarna.com from Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 29.

David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer of Klarna, said: "17 years ago, Klarna set out on a journey to achieve one mission; to make payments simple, safe and smoooth for millions of people across the globe. To have reached 150 million Klarna consumers is an amazing achievement and there is no better way to mark this than the launch of Dream Deal Days. This event is Klarna's opportunity to give back to our community, presenting our users with the chance to purchase exclusive deals at great prices whilst paying the way they want. Klarna has come a long way since we started out but we remain customer-obsessed and this is a further chance to repay our customers by helping them get closer to their dreams."

1 Participating markets include: US, Canada, UK & Ireland, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Poland.

3 Full details of the competition can be found here.



About the competition.

Timing – The Competition commences on May 20th 2022 at 00:01 BST, and the closing date is May 29th 2022 23:59 BST (the Competition Period).

Eligibility – The Competition is open globally, to entrants aged 18 years and over at the time of entry. Entrants must ensure that their participation (including acceptance of any prize) is lawful in accordance with the laws of their country of residence. This promotion is void where void under local national laws. The Promoter will not be taken to make any representations, express or implied, as to the lawfulness of any individual's participation, or as to any other aspect of any Promotion.

Prize - The winner will be selected no later than June 10th 2022 (the Selection Date). The Prize Winner will be notified via email within ten (10) working days of the Selection Date. The email will contain instructions on how to claim the Prize.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.



About Klarna.

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 147 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 400,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. With over 5,000 employees, Klarna is active in 45 markets and is one of the most highly-valued private fintechs globally, with a valuation of $45.6 billion. For more information, visit Klarna.com

