LICY LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Li-Cycle investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Li-Cycle during the relevant time frame, you have until June 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

