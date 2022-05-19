Newfront Welcomes Jeff Simpson to P&C Team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, has welcomed Jeff Simpson as Senior Vice President and P&C Producer. Joining from Marsh, Jeff brings nearly 20 years of experience in risk management.

Jeff Simpson (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to have Jeff on the team, which is growing at an incredible pace," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "Jeff has a proven ability to discover unique solutions for his clients, and he will make a big impact here at Newfront."

Jeff, who spent 15 years at Marsh managing and building business insurance programs for his clients, is based in the San Diego area.

Jeff is another strong addition to our team," said Linde Hotchkiss, Executive Vice President and Regional Managing Director – Southwest Region at Newfront. "I am really excited to have his deep expertise and client centric ethos added to our San Diego geography."

Focusing primarily on serving clients in the technology, life science, non-profit, and manufacturing space, Jeff will serve clients across the country.

"The service-first mentality at Newfront, coupled with its culture-based team of industry leading experts, provides a client experience second to none," Jeff said. "When the best people, tools, and technology come together, everyone wins. It's an exciting time at Newfront and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real- time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance

work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to

more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

