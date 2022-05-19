Rose Mary Jane, Oakland's Newest Cannabis Retailer and Advocate for Cannabis Justice and Equity, Celebrates Grand Opening Today with Media and Equity Awareness Event

Rose Mary Jane Announces Additional Customer Celebration on Saturday, May 21 from 1 to 4pm

OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Mary Jane , a unique cannabis retailer whose experience, selection, and advocacy leadership is shaped by its mission to promote fairness, justice and equity, celebrated the store's grand opening with a media ceremony and cannabis equity awareness event. This is Rose Mary Jane's first West Coast retail store serving adult-use and medical consumers located in the vibrant Lake Merritt neighborhood at 2340 Harrison Street in Oakland, across the street from the Whole Foods Market.

Today's grand opening event included remarks by Rose Mary Jane's President and Bay Area cannabis industry veteran, Nayir Felix, and Rose Mary Jane's Owner & Partner Cynthia Carey-Grant, a longtime Oakland community healthcare and wellness advocate. In addition, Evelyn LaChapelle (featured in this video https://tinyurl.com/bdftj8aw ) who manages Rose Mary Jane's community engagement work, also spoke at the event. Rose Mary Jane invited several community partners and city leaders to attend the occasion as well.

Rose Mary Jane also announced it will launch its monthly Equity Awareness Event series, highlighting the array of Oakland-equity owned products carried at Rose Mary Jane. The purpose of the series is to expose the Oakland community and Rose Mary Jane's customers to the quality products offered by Oakland's equity-owned brands. Over 30% of the brands Rose Mary Jane carries are equity-owned cultivators and manufacturers, with 26% of those being from Oakland. Some of the participating featured brands will be; Sweetwater, Conscious Mindz, Smoke Champs, World Peace, White Rabbit, New Life, Dolo and Happy Trails.

"Rose Mary Jane is the Bay Area's newest cannabis evolution in America's first cannabis market," said Cynthia Carey-Grant, Rose Mary Jane's Owner & Partner. "At Rose Mary Jane, we believe the cannabis industry is a force for good when equity, inclusion, and social justice are prioritized, and that's why we believe Oakland is the ideal destination to serve as our first West Coast retail location.

Rose Mary Jane will follow up today with a grand opening customer celebration this Saturday, May 21 from 1pm to 4pm complete with food, music, and entertainment. Over the course of the entire weekend, Rose Mary Jane will have brand pop ups and specials to offer customers as well.

"Rose Mary Jane Lake Merritt is designed to mirror the vibrancy, diversity, and excitement of Oakland's Lake Merritt neighborhood," said Nayir Felix, Rose Mary Jane's President. "We've created an uplifting customer experience and will provide a welcoming and inclusive cannabis shopping environment. All Rose Mary Jane customers will enjoy a community-centric gathering spot, and a unique space to explore, shop, relax, and enjoy."

In the spirit of supporting social justice and record expungement causes, Rose Mary Jane continues to support Last Prisoner Project https://www.lastprisonerproject.org , a non-profit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. In addition, Rose Mary Jane will partner with WORLD, Women Organized to Respond to Life-threatening Disease http://www.womenhiv.org , a respected women's health advocacy group founded in 1991 which addresses HIV issues for women based in Oakland, CA.

About Rose Mary Jane

Rose Mary Jane, a cannabis dispensary whose experience, selection, and advocacy leadership is shaped by its mission to promote fairness, justice, and equity, opened its first East Coast retail location in September of 2021 in Portland, ME. Rose Mary Jane's first West Coast retail location is at 2340 Harrison Street in Oakland, CA. For more information on Rose Mary Jane, please visit 2340 Harrison Street in Oakland, CA or visit online at https://www.rosemaryjane.com , or Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/rmjlakemerritt/ . Rose Mary Jane's Oakland store has plans to add a cannabis beverage bar and an outdoor consumption garden. They are open daily from 9:30AM to 9:00PM.

