BEN'S ORIGINAL™ ASKS EVERYONE TO #SHAREYOURTABLE ON WORLD DAY FOR CULTURAL DIVERSITY FOR DIALOGUE AND DEVELOPMENT

- Prepare, Share and Enjoy a Cultural Favorite Dish to Help Neighbors in Need -

LONDON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development ("Diversity Day") on Saturday, May 21, Ben's Original™ is encouraging people from around the world to learn about and try a treasured meal from a different culture. The annual holiday was created by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 2001 to help communities understand the value of cultural diversity and learn how to live together in harmony - and the Ben's Original brand believes food plays an important role in that.

UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity includes more than 25 recipes, including Dolma (top left), Ceebu jën (top right), Oshi Palav (right), Washoku (bottom) and Palov (left). (PRNewswire)

For everyone that shares a photo of their family and/or friends enjoying a meal inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity – or even their own culture's favorite dish – with the hashtag #ShareYourTable from May 21 – 28, 2022, Ben's Original will donate a meal to a food bank, up to 20,000 meals. Donations will be made to hunger relief organizations in the US and throughout Europe.

"Food is an intrinsic expression of culture and heritage – and sharing a meal is one of the many ways to break down the barriers that exist in our world," said Rafael Narvaez, Global Chief Marketing Officer and R&D Officer, Mars Food. "If we cannot accept everyone's culture - their originality - we cannot truly invite them to the table. So, in keeping with our brand purpose to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table, this Diversity Day, we're encouraging people around the world to open their own tables to these culinary treasures – and the cultural importance behind them."

Try One of These Treasured Meals

UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity includes more than 25 recipes, including Ceebu jën, Dolma, Palov, Oshi Palav and Washoku.

Ceebu jën , also known as Thieboudienne, is the national dish of Senegal , and features fish, rice and tomato sauce cooked in a single pot. Additional ingredients often include onions, carrots, cabbage, cassava, hot pepper, lime and peanut oil. It is traditionally eaten in a large communal dish with a hand – and is the symbol of Senegalese hospitality (terranga ).

Inscribed by UNESCO in 2017, the preparation of Dolma includes small fillings (meat, rice, onion, peas and spices) wrapped in grape leaves or fruits and vegetables. The tradition of Dolma is prevalent throughout the Republic of Azerbaijan where it is enjoyed on special occasions and gatherings to express solidarity, respect and hospitality and transcends ethnic and religious boundaries.

There is a saying in Uzbekistan that guests can only leave their host's home after their national dish – Palov – has been offered. Prepared with ingredients including rice, meat, spices and vegetables, palov is cooked by men and women regardless of age or social status and is served every day and during special occasions, including weddings.

Known as the "king of meals" in its native Tajikistan , Oshi Palav , is a recipe that uses vegetables, rice and meat cooked in a single pot – there's 200 known varieties of the favorite dish. It is prepared for regular mealtimes, as well as celebrations and rituals.

Washoku is the skills, knowledge, practice and traditions related to the preparation and consumption of certain Japanese dishes. Washoku traditions are generally seen during New Year celebrations and favor the consumption of various natural ingredients such as rice, fish, vegetables and edible wild plants.

To learn more about each of these culinary treasures, as well as their cultural significance and easy-to-follow recipes, visit the Ben's Original Facebook page.

