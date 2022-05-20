Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.098 Billion

- Quarterly earnings rise 17% on increase in net sales of 9%.
- Market conditions and industry fundamentals support continuation of robust environment.
- Full-year earnings forecast increased to $7.0 to $7.4 billion, including special items.
MOLINE, Ill., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.098 billion for the second quarter ended May 1, 2022, or $6.81 per share, compared with net income of $1.790 billion, or $5.68 per share, for the quarter ended May 2, 2021. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, compared with $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, for the same period last year.
Net sales and revenues increased 11 percent, to $13.370 billion, for the second quarter of 2022 and rose 8 percent, to $22.939 billion, for six months. Net sales were $12.034 billion for the quarter and $20.565 billion for six months, compared with $10.998 billion and $19.049 billion last year.
"Deere's second-quarter performance reflected a continuation of strong demand even as we face supply-chain pressures affecting production levels and delivery schedules," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Deere employees, suppliers, and dealers are working hard to address these challenges. We are proud of their extraordinary efforts to get products to our customers as soon as possible under the challenging circumstances."
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2022 is forecast to be in a range of $7.0 billion to $7.4 billion, which includes a net $220 million gain from special items in the second quarter of 2022. For further details on special items, see Note 1 of the press release financial statements.
"Looking ahead, we believe demand for farm equipment will continue benefiting from positive fundamentals in spite of availability concerns and inflationary pressures affecting our customers' input costs," May said. "The company's smart industrial strategy and recently announced Leap Ambitions are focused on helping customers manage higher costs and increasingly scarce inputs, while improving their yields, through the use of our integrated technologies."
Deere & Company
Second Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
13,370
$
12,058
11%
$
22,939
$
21,170
8%
Net income
$
2,098
$
1,790
17%
$
3,001
$
3,013
Fully diluted EPS
$
6.81
$
5.68
$
9.72
$
9.55
Results for the second quarter of 2022 and year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021 were impacted by special items. For further details, see Note 1 of the press release financial statements.
Production & Precision Agriculture
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
5,117
$
4,529
13%
Operating profit
$
1,057
$
1,007
5%
Operating margin
20.7%
22.2%
Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes / sales mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, higher research and development and selling, administrative, and general expenses, and impairments related to events in Russia / Ukraine.
Small Agriculture & Turf
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
3,570
$
3,390
5%
Operating profit
$
520
$
648
-20%
Operating margin
14.6%
19.1%
Small agriculture and turf sales for the quarter increased due to price realization partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher production costs, a less-favorable sales mix, and higher selling, administrative, and general and research and development expenses. These items were partially offset by price realization.
Construction & Forestry
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net sales
$
3,347
$
3,079
9%
Operating profit
$
814
$
489
66%
Operating margin
24.3%
15.9%
Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. Operating profit increased due to a non-cash gain on the remeasurement of the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture and price realization. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, impairments related to the events in Russia / Ukraine, and a less-favorable product mix.
Financial Services
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
Net income
$
208
$
222
-6%
The decrease in financial services net income for the quarter was mainly due to higher reserves for credit losses related to the events in Russia / Ukraine, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. The prior year also benefited from a favorable adjustment to the provision for credit losses.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2022
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Up ~ 20%
Small Ag & Turf
~ Flat
Europe
Up ~ 5%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Up ~ 10%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Up ~ 10%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Global Forestry
Flat to Up 5%
Global Roadbuilding
Flat to Up 5%
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2022
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Up 25 to 30%
-1%
+13%
Small Ag & Turf
Up ~ 15%
-3%
+8%
Construction & Forestry
Up 10 to 15%
-2%
+9%
Financial Services
Net Income
$ 870
Financial Services. Full-year 2022 results are expected to be slightly lower than fiscal 2021 due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher selling, administrative, and general expenses. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.
The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.
Second Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Revenue
$
651
$
675
-4%
$
1,294
$
1,332
-3%
Net income
$
159
$
177
-10%
$
348
$
344
1%
Ending portfolio balance
$
42,543
$
40,613
5%
Results in the quarter decreased due to a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. For the year-to-date period, net income rose mainly due to income earned on a higher average portfolio and improvement on operating-lease residual values, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. The prior year also benefited from a favorable adjustment to the provision for credit losses.
Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations, generally, while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).
All of the company's businesses and their results are affected by general economic conditions in the global markets and industries in which the company operates; customer confidence in general economic conditions; government spending and taxing; foreign currency exchange rates and their volatility, especially fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar; changing interest rates; inflation and deflation rates; changes in weather and climate patterns; the political and social stability of the global markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, terrorism and security threats; wars and other conflicts, including the current military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic).
Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings, and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding and funding costs, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. Financial market conditions could also negatively impact customer access to capital for purchases of the company's products and purchase decisions, financing and repayment practices, and the number and size of customer delinquencies and defaults. A debt crisis in Europe, Latin America, or elsewhere could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, and demand for equipment. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond, and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.
Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, access to capital, expenses, and results include changes in, uncertainty surrounding, and the impact of governmental trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies, including financial regulatory reform and its effects on the consumer finance industry, derivatives, funding costs, governmental programs, policies, and tariffs for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; retaliatory actions to such changes in trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies; actions by central banks; actions by financial and securities regulators; actions by environmental, health, and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands or their permitted uses; changes in labor and immigration regulations; changes to accounting standards; changes in tax rates, estimates, laws, and regulations and company actions related thereto; changes to and compliance with privacy, banking, and other regulations; changes to and compliance with economic sanctions and export controls laws and regulations; and compliance with U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise.
Other factors that could materially affect the company's results and operations include security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to the company's products; production, design, and technological innovations and difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and prices; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights, whether through theft, infringement, counterfeiting, or otherwise; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components, and whole goods; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including work stoppages or disputes by suppliers with their unionized labor; the failure of customers, dealers, suppliers, or the company to comply with laws, regulations, and company policy pertaining to employment, human rights, health, safety, the environment, sanctions, export controls, anti-corruption, privacy and data protection, and other ethical business practices; introduction of legislation that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; start-up of new plants and products; the success of new product initiatives or business strategies; changes in customer product preferences and sales mix; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies, and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices, especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions; changes in the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; greater-than-anticipated transaction costs; the integration of acquired businesses; the failure or delay in closing or realizing anticipated benefits of acquisitions, joint ventures, or divestitures; the inability to deliver precision technology and agricultural solutions to customers; and the failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits of cost reduction, productivity, or efficiency efforts.
Uncertainties related to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have adversely affected and may continue to affect the company's business and outlook. These uncertainties include, among other things: the duration and impact of any resurgence in COVID-19; disruptions in the supply chain, including those caused by industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints arising from, among other things, the transportation capacity of ocean shipping containers, and continued disruptions in the operations of one or more key suppliers, or the failure of any key suppliers; an increasingly competitive labor market due to a sustained labor shortage or increased turnover caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the sustainability of the economic recovery from the pandemic remains unclear and significant volatility could continue for a prolonged period.
The company's agricultural equipment operations are subject to a number of uncertainties, including certain factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products; world grain stocks; soil conditions; harvest yields; prices for commodities and livestock; crop and livestock production expenses; availability of fertilizer; availability of transport for crops; trade restrictions and tariffs; global trade agreements; the level of farm product exports; the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production); real estate values; available acreage for farming; changes in government farm programs and policies; international reaction to such programs; changes in and effects of crop insurance programs; changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices; animal diseases and their effects on poultry, beef, and pork consumption and prices on livestock feed demand; and crop pests and diseases.
The production and precision agriculture operations rely in part on hardware and software, guidance, connectivity and digital solutions, and automation and machine intelligence. Many factors contribute to the company's precision agriculture sales and results, including the impact to customers' profitability and/or sustainability outcomes; the rate of adoption and use by customers; availability of technological innovations; speed of research and development; effectiveness of partnerships with third parties; and the dealer channel's ability to support and service precision technology solutions.
Factors affecting the company's small agriculture and turf equipment operations include customer profitability; labor supply; consumer borrowing patterns; consumer purchasing preferences; housing starts and supply; infrastructure investment; spending by municipalities and golf courses; and consumable input costs.
Factors affecting the company's construction and forestry equipment operations include consumer spending patterns; real estate and housing prices; the number of housing starts; interest rates; commodity prices such as oil and gas; the levels of public and non-residential construction; and investment in infrastructure. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber, and structural panels affect sales of forestry equipment.
The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and the company's other financial services subsidiaries depend on timely access to capital in order to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 1
May 2
%
May 1
May 2
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
5,117
$
4,529
+13
$
8,473
$
7,599
+12
Small ag & turf net sales
3,570
3,390
+5
6,201
5,904
+5
Construction & forestry net sales
3,347
3,079
+9
5,891
5,546
+6
Financial services revenues
864
892
-3
1,734
1,776
-2
Other revenues
472
168
+181
640
345
+86
Total net sales and revenues
$
13,370
$
12,058
+11
$
22,939
$
21,170
+8
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,057
$
1,007
+5
$
1,353
$
1,651
-18
Small ag & turf
520
648
-20
891
1,117
-20
Construction & forestry
814
489
+66
1,085
756
+44
Financial services
279
295
-5
577
553
+4
Total operating profit
2,670
2,439
+9
3,906
4,077
-4
Reconciling items **
(111)
(119)
-7
(195)
(226)
-14
Income taxes
(461)
(530)
-13
(710)
(838)
-15
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,098
$
1,790
+17
$
3,001
$
3,013
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
12,034
$
10,998
Finance and interest income
796
809
Other income
540
251
Total
13,370
12,058
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
8,918
7,928
Research and development expenses
453
377
Selling, administrative and general expenses
932
838
Interest expense
187
268
Other operating expenses
328
335
Total
10,818
9,746
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
2,552
2,312
Provision for income taxes
461
530
Income of Consolidated Group
2,091
1,782
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
6
8
Net Income
2,097
1,790
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,098
$
1,790
Per Share Data
Basic
$
6.85
$
5.72
Diluted
$
6.81
$
5.68
Dividends declared
$
1.05
$
.90
Dividends paid
$
1.05
$
.76
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
306.2
312.8
Diluted
308.1
315.2
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
20,565
$
19,049
Finance and interest income
1,595
1,644
Other income
779
477
Total
22,939
21,170
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
15,613
13,734
Research and development expenses
855
743
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,713
1,607
Interest expense
417
538
Other operating expenses
638
708
Total
19,236
17,330
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
3,703
3,840
Provision for income taxes
710
838
Income of Consolidated Group
2,993
3,002
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
8
12
Net Income
3,001
3,014
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
3,001
$
3,013
Per Share Data
Basic
$
9.78
$
9.62
Diluted
$
9.72
$
9.55
Dividends declared
$
2.10
$
1.66
Dividends paid
$
2.10
$
1.52
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
306.8
313.1
Diluted
308.8
315.6
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
May 1
October 31
May 2
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,878
$
8,017
$
7,182
Marketable securities
682
728
668
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
6,258
4,208
6,158
Financing receivables - net
34,085
33,799
30,994
Financing receivables securitized - net
4,073
4,659
4,107
Other receivables
2,306
1,765
1,504
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,465
6,988
7,108
Inventories
9,030
6,781
6,042
Property and equipment - net
5,715
5,820
5,704
Goodwill
3,812
3,291
3,190
Other intangible assets - net
1,352
1,275
1,310
Retirement benefits
3,059
3,601
951
Deferred income taxes
1,104
1,037
1,724
Other assets
2,280
2,145
2,337
Total Assets
$
84,099
$
84,114
$
78,979
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
12,413
$
10,919
$
9,911
Short-term securitization borrowings
4,006
4,605
4,106
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
12,679
12,348
10,682
Deferred income taxes
584
576
533
Long-term borrowings
32,447
32,888
33,346
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,964
4,344
5,305
Total liabilities
65,093
65,680
63,883
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
99
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
18,904
18,431
15,092
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
4
Total stockholders' equity
18,907
18,434
15,096
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
84,099
$
84,114
$
78,979
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
3,001
$
3,014
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
45
(24)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
933
1,054
Impairment charges
77
50
Share-based compensation expense
44
45
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(2)
11
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
37
(213)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(1,535)
(1,124)
Inventories
(2,265)
(1,193)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(443)
318
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(139)
54
Retirement benefits
(1,020)
(5)
Other
(169)
(201)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(1,762)
1,786
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
11,190
10,367
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,035
1,011
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(11,971)
(11,359)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(473)
(19)
Purchases of property and equipment
(346)
(320)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,004)
(764)
Collateral on derivatives – net
(248)
(255)
Other
(71)
(48)
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,888)
(1,387)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase in total short-term borrowings
812
212
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
4,298
3,967
Payments of long-term borrowings
(3,625)
(3,157)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
50
116
Repurchases of common stock
(1,226)
(1,044)
Dividends paid
(649)
(480)
Other
(46)
(55)
Net cash used for financing activities
(386)
(441)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(110)
151
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(4,146)
109
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
8,125
7,172
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
3,979
$
7,281
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
(1)
Acquisitions
On February 7, 2022, the company acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc., a pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology. The total cash purchase price, net of cash acquired, was $276 million. Most of the consideration was allocated to Goodwill and Other intangible assets.
On February 28, 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. The two companies also ended their joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements. The total invested capital was $690 million, which consists of net cash consideration and the fair value of the previously held equity investment in the joint venture. The fair value of the previous equity investment created a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax), which was recorded in Other income and included in the construction and forestry segment's operating profit. The invested capital was primarily allocated to Goodwill, Inventories, and Property and equipment.
Special Items
As a result of the events in Russia / Ukraine, the company has suspended shipments to Russia, which will reduce forecasted revenue for the region. The accounting consequences during the second quarter of 2022 were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties. No significant reserves were established on trade receivables or complete goods inventory, as the company continues to experience strong payment performance and requires prepayment of existing inventories. However, the situation is fluid, and the company continues to closely monitor all financial and operational risks. As of May 1, 2022, the company's net exposure in Russia / Ukraine was approximately $454 million. Net sales from the company's Russian operations represented 2 percent of consolidated annual net sales from 2017 to 2021. A summary of the reserves and impairments recorded in the second quarter of 2022 follows in millions of dollars:
Three Months Ended May 1, 2022
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2022 Expense:
Inventory reserve – Cost of sales
$
6
$
2
$
8
Fixed asset impairment – Cost of sales
30
11
41
Intangible asset impairment – Cost of sales
28
28
Allowance for credit losses – Financing receivables – SA&G expenses
$
26
26
Contingent liabilities – Other operating expenses
10
$
1
6
17
Total Russia/Ukraine events pretax expense
$
46
$
1
$
47
$
26
$
120
Net tax impact
(14)
Total Russia/Ukraine events after-tax expense
$
106
Including the gain on the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture, special items increased net income for the second quarter of 2022 by $220 million.
In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.
During the first quarter of 2021, the fixed assets in an asphalt plant factory in Germany were impaired by $38 million, pretax and after-tax. The company also continued to assess its manufacturing locations, resulting in additional long-lived asset impairments of $12 million pretax. The impairments were the result of a decline in forecasted financial performance that indicated it was probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying amount of the net assets. These impairments were offset by a favorable indirect tax ruling in Brazil of $58 million pretax.
The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and six months ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021:
Three Months
Six Months
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2022 Expense (benefit):
Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income
$
(326)
$
(326)
$
(326)
$
(326)
Total Russia/Ukraine events pretax expense
$
46
$
1
47
$
26
120
$
46
$
1
47
$
26
120
UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales
53
9
28
90
Total expense (benefit)
$
46
$
1
$
(279)
$
26
$
(206)
$
99
$
10
$
(251)
$
26
$
(116)
2021 Expense (benefit):
Long-lived asset impairments – Cost of sales
$
5
$
3
$
42
$
50
Brazil indirect tax – Cost of sales
(53)
(5)
(58)
Total expense (benefit)
$
(48)
$
3
$
37
$
(8)
Period over period change
$
46
$
1
$
(279)
$
26
$
(206)
$
147
$
7
$
(288)
$
26
$
(108)
(2)
Prior to fiscal year 2021, the operating results of the Wirtgen Group (Wirtgen) were incorporated into the company's consolidated financial statements using a one-month lag period. The reporting lag was eliminated resulting in one additional month of Wirtgen activity in both the first quarter and year-to-date period of 2021. The effect was an increase to Net sales of $270 million, which the company considers immaterial to construction and forestry's annual net sales.
(3)
The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation.
(4)
The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all of Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 5 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services," which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
12,034
$
10,998
$
12,034
$
10,998
Finance and interest income
36
29
$
847
$
853
$
(87)
$
(73)
796
809
1
Other income
584
228
104
101
(148)
(78)
540
251
2
Total
12,654
11,255
951
954
(235)
(151)
13,370
12,058
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
8,919
7,929
(1)
(1)
8,918
7,928
3
Research and development expenses
453
377
453
377
Selling, administrative and general expenses
753
734
181
107
(2)
(3)
932
838
3
Interest expense
97
100
112
181
(22)
(13)
187
268
4
Interest compensation to Financial Services
62
60
(62)
(60)
4
Other operating expenses
99
40
377
369
(148)
(74)
328
335
5
Total
10,383
9,240
670
657
(235)
(151)
10,818
9,746
Income before Income Taxes
2,271
2,015
281
297
2,552
2,312
Provision for income taxes
387
454
74
76
461
530
Income after Income Taxes
1,884
1,561
207
221
2,091
1,782
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
5
7
1
1
6
8
Net Income
1,889
1,568
208
222
2,097
1,790
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
1,890
$
1,568
$
208
$
222
$
2,098
$
1,790
1
Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
4
Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
5
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
20,565
$
19,049
$
20,565
$
19,049
Finance and interest income
70
62
$
1,675
$
1,716
$
(150)
$
(134)
1,595
1,644
1
Other income
801
447
192
172
(214)
(142)
779
477
2
Total
21,436
19,558
1,867
1,888
(364)
(276)
22,939
21,170
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
15,614
13,735
(1)
(1)
15,613
13,734
3
Research and development expenses
855
743
855
743
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,410
1,387
307
224
(4)
(4)
1,713
1,607
3
Interest expense
188
195
270
369
(41)
(26)
417
538
4
Interest compensation to Financial Services
106
108
(106)
(108)
4
Other operating expenses
138
107
712
738
(212)
(137)
638
708
5
Total
18,311
16,275
1,289
1,331
(364)
(276)
19,236
17,330
Income before Income Taxes
3,125
3,283
578
557
3,703
3,840
Provision for income taxes
568
706
142
132
710
838
Income after Income Taxes
2,557
2,577
436
425
2,993
3,002
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
5
10
3
2
8
12
Net Income
2,562
2,587
439
427
3,001
3,014
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,562
$
2,586
$
439
$
427
$
3,001
$
3,013
1
Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
4
Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
5
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
May 1
Oct 31
May 2
May 1
Oct 31
May 2
May 1
Oct 31
May 2
May 1
Oct 31
May 2
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,167
$
7,188
$
6,282
$
711
$
829
$
900
$
3,878
$
8,017
$
7,182
Marketable securities
2
3
5
680
725
663
682
728
668
Receivables from Financial Services
5,669
5,564
5,955
$
(5,669)
$
(5,564)
$
(5,955)
6
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,358
1,155
1,225
6,079
3,895
6,222
(1,179)
(842)
(1,289)
6,258
4,208
6,158
7
Financing receivables - net
49
73
99
34,036
33,726
30,895
34,085
33,799
30,994
Financing receivables securitized - net
6
10
15
4,067
4,649
4,092
4,073
4,659
4,107
Other receivables
1,944
1,629
1,369
405
159
162
(43)
(23)
(27)
2,306
1,765
1,504
7
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,465
6,988
7,108
6,465
6,988
7,108
Inventories
9,030
6,781
6,042
9,030
6,781
6,042
Property and equipment - net
5,678
5,783
5,667
37
37
37
5,715
5,820
5,704
Goodwill
3,812
3,291
3,190
3,812
3,291
3,190
Other intangible assets - net
1,352
1,275
1,310
1,352
1,275
1,310
Retirement benefits
2,996
3,539
947
65
64
61
(2)
(2)
(57)
3,059
3,601
951
8
Deferred income taxes
1,247
1,215
1,926
49
53
53
(192)
(231)
(255)
1,104
1,037
1,724
9
Other assets
1,767
1,646
1,683
516
499
656
(3)
(2)
2,280
2,145
2,337
Total Assets
$
38,077
$
39,152
$
35,715
$
53,110
$
51,624
$
50,849
$
(7,088)
$
(6,662)
$
(7,585)
$
84,099
$
84,114
$
78,979
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
1,554
$
1,509
$
352
$
10,859
$
9,410
$
9,559
$
12,413
$
10,919
$
9,911
Short-term securitization borrowings
5
10
14
4,001
4,595
4,092
4,006
4,605
4,106
Payables to Equipment Operations
5,669
5,564
5,955
$
(5,669)
$
(5,564)
$
(5,955)
6
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
11,370
11,198
10,074
2,534
2,015
1,926
(1,225)
(865)
(1,318)
12,679
12,348
10,682
7
Deferred income taxes
454
438
390
322
369
398
(192)
(231)
(255)
584
576
533
9
Long-term borrowings
8,556
8,915
10,124
23,891
23,973
23,222
32,447
32,888
33,346
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,855
4,239
5,253
111
107
109
(2)
(2)
(57)
2,964
4,344
5,305
8
Total liabilities
24,794
26,309
26,207
47,387
46,033
45,261
(7,088)
(6,662)
(7,585)
65,093
65,680
63,883
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
99
99
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
18,904
18,431
15,092
5,723
5,591
5,588
(5,723)
(5,591)
(5,588)
18,904
18,431
15,092
10
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
4
3
3
4
Financial Services equity
(5,723)
(5,591)
(5,588)
5,723
5,591
5,588
10
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
13,184
12,843
9,508
5,723
5,591
5,588
18,907
18,434
15,096
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
38,077
$
39,152
$
35,715
$
53,110
$
51,624
$
50,849
$
(7,088)
$
(6,662)
$
(7,585)
$
84,099
$
84,114
$
78,979
6
Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
7
Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
8
Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
9
Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
DEERE & COMPANY
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
2,562
$
2,587
$
439
$
427
$
3,001
$
3,014
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
1
2
44
(26)
45
(24)
Provision for depreciation and amortization
518
543
530
581
$
(115)
$
(70)
933
1,054
11
Impairment charges
77
50
77
50
Share-based compensation expense
44
45
44
45
12
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
(326)
Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
233
158
(3)
(2)
(232)
(145)
(2)
11
13
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
75
(170)
(38)
(43)
37
(213)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales
(215)
(170)
(1,320)
(954)
(1,535)
(1,124)
14, 16, 17
Inventories
(2,201)
(926)
(64)
(267)
(2,265)
(1,193)
15
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(99)
527
(7)
(1)
(337)
(208)
(443)
318
16
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(144)
77
5
(23)
(139)
54
Retirement benefits
(1,024)
(8)
4
3
(1,020)
(5)
Other
(103)
(163)
(114)
32
48
(70)
(169)
(201)
11, 12, 15
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(646)
2,507
860
948
(1,976)
(1,669)
(1,762)
1,786
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
12,004
11,187
(814)
(820)
11,190
10,367
14
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,035
1,011
1,035
1,011
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(12,260)
(12,080)
289
721
(11,971)
(11,359)
14
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(473)
(19)
(473)
(19)
Purchases of property and equipment
(345)
(319)
(1)
(1)
(346)
(320)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,090)
(1,125)
86
361
(1,004)
(764)
15
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(2,159)
(1,246)
2,159
1,246
14
Collateral on derivatives – net
6
(1)
(254)
(254)
(248)
(255)
Other
(46)
(36)
(49)
(36)
24
24
(71)
(48)
13, 17
Net cash used for investing activities
(858)
(375)
(2,774)
(2,544)
1,744
1,532
(1,888)
(1,387)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings
128
(84)
684
296
812
212
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
(424)
(562)
424
562
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
55
4,243
3,967
4,298
3,967
Payments of long-term borrowings
(308)
(30)
(3,317)
(3,127)
(3,625)
(3,157)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
50
116
50
116
Repurchases of common stock
(1,226)
(1,044)
(1,226)
(1,044)
Dividends paid
(649)
(480)
(232)
(145)
232
145
(649)
(480)
13
Other
(27)
(34)
(19)
(13)
(8)
(46)
(55)
13
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(2,401)
(2,118)
1,783
1,540
232
137
(386)
(441)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(113)
124
3
27
(110)
151
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(4,018)
138
(128)
(29)
(4,146)
109
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
7,200
6,156
925
1,016
8,125
7,172
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
3,182
$
6,294
$
797
$
987
$
3,979
$
7,281
11
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
12
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
13
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments in Financial Services from the Equipment Operations.
14
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
15
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
16
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
17
Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.
DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.
Equipment
Production &
Small Ag
Construction
For the Six Months Ended
Operations
Precision Ag
& Turf
& Forestry
May 1
May 2
May 1
May 2
May 1
May 2
May 1
May 2
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
$
20,565
$
19,049
$
8,473
$
7,599
$
6,201
$
5,904
$
5,891
$
5,546
Average Identifiable Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
$
18,846
$
16,292
$
7,933
$
6,375
$
4,296
$
3,513
$
6,617
$
6,404
With Inventories at Standard Cost
20,449
17,681
8,736
7,065
4,758
3,947
6,955
6,669
Operating Profit
$
3,329
$
3,524
$
1,353
$
1,651
$
891
$
1,117
$
1,085
$
756
Percent of Net Sales
16.2
%
18.5
%
16.0
%
21.7
%
14.4
%
18.9
%
18.4
%
13.6
%
Operating Return on Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
17.7
%
21.6
%
17.1
%
25.9
%
20.7
%
31.8
%
16.4
%
11.8
%
With Inventories at Standard Cost
16.3
%
19.9
%
15.5
%
23.4
%
18.7
%
28.3
%
15.6
%
11.3
%
SVA Cost of Assets
$
(1,227)
$
(1,062)
$
(525)
$
(425)
$
(285)
$
(237)
$
(417)
$
(400)
SVA
2,102
2,462
828
1,226
606
880
668
356
Financial
For the Six Months Ended
Services
May 1
May 2
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
439
$
427
Average Equity
5,683
5,376
Return on Equity
7.7
%
7.9
%
Operating Profit
$
577
$
553
Cost of Equity
(377)
(349)
SVA
200
204
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Deere & Company