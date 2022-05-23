Alterity ADR Voted Best Mediation & Arbitration Firm In First Year of Operation

ADR firm chosen by lawyers & firm administrators

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity ADR, an Atlanta-based alternative dispute resolution firm founded in August 2021, has been voted "Best Of" in its category by lawyers and law firm administrators who read the Daily Report. In addition, Alterity panelist and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, Leah Ward Sears was named the best in the individual mediator/arbitrator category. Another Alterity panelist, Linda Klein, past president of the American Bar Association and senior managing shareholder with Baker Donelson, was selected among the top three.

Alterity Founder and CEO Marcie Dickson said: "Thank you to everyone who voted for us. We've listened deeply and understand the many pain points clients experience while navigating alternative dispute resolution. We're designing a blueprint for "Great ADR" that offers parties fair, transparent, and accountable solutions that truly meet their needs."

Dickson added: "We believe our mediators and arbitrators are the best, and this honor is a welcome validation. Congratulations to our panelists Justice Leah Ward Sears and Linda Klein. This is the first time in the history of this award series that a woman has been selected among the top three."

Sears said: "The qualities of a good judge are to judge, and I thought I was a pretty good judge. But those are not the qualities of a good mediator. A good mediator has to be able to take the lawyers' view of their cases and test whether, in their eyes as well as those of their clients, those evaluations make sense logically, feel right emotionally, and are doable practically. It pleases me that many believe I was able to master both very different skill sets during my legal career. Thank you for this recognition."

International legal publisher ALM developed "Best Of" to help lawyers identify the finest legal service providers and products and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. As ALM notes: "From data technology products and banking services to real estate brokers and power lunch locations, "Best Of" showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today's legal market."

Alterity ADR has expanded rapidly, with a growing panel, strategic partnerships, and an impressive list of satisfied clients. Since it emerged as a national dispute resolution provider, Alterity has been offering a new choice to clients in need of efficient, fair, high-quality mediation, arbitration, and dispute management services. Alterity features one of the most diverse and experienced panels in the country and it is the only national ADR firm led by a woman of color.

About Alterity ADR www.alterityadr.com

Alterity ADR is a leading alternative dispute resolution provider with a national panel of experienced and diverse mediators, arbitrators, and conflict resolution specialists. The Atlanta-based firm also has neutrals located in Boston, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Pensacola, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Media Contact: Kevin Sullivan, kevin@kevinlsullivan.com, 678-612-4636

Alterity Contact: Marcie Dickson, marcie@alterityadr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Alterity ADR