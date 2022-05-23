CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. ("Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp.") (NASDAQ: LILM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 17, 2022

Aggrieved Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. investors only have until June 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

