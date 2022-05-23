InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Identify Unknown Individuals (CCT-4556)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there should be a way to identify incoming patients who are unable to speak and may not have any identification," said an inventor, from Vandalia, Ohio, "so I invented THE CHECKER. My design would also permit law enforcement to determine the identity of unknown individuals in various possible scenarios."

The invention provides an effective method of identifying unknown individuals. In doing so, it can be used to authenticate claimed identities. It also can be used to identify patients who are unable to speak. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinatti sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4556, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

