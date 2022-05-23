RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA AT ST. CHARLES AND SOUTH ELGIN ANNOUNCE TWO NEW SPECIALIZED TREATMENT PROGRAMS, "DISCOVER" AND "BALANCE" DURING MAY MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

Programs Focus on Mental Health Conditions and Addiction with Special Treatment for Young Adults 18 and Over

ST. CHARLES, Ill., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at St. Charles and at South Elgin has launched two new programs during May Mental Health Awareness Month: Discover, to address the increasing threat to young adults of drug and alcohol addictions; and Balance, to treat individuals diagnosed with primary substance use disorder (SUD) and a secondary mental health diagnosis.

"Many young adults are suffering in silence now. They need SUD treatment but also suffer from mental health conditions."

An analysis of government data has revealed that the number one cause of death in adults aged 18-45 is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug often covertly mixed with other substances. Additionally, recent research indicates that nearly half of those who experience a mental health disorder also experience SUD and vice versa.

"Recovery Centers of America has created 'Discover,' especially for young adults who have distinct developmental treatment needs in addition to their primary substance use disorder, and 'Balance' for all adults with co-occurring disorders," says Karen Wolownik Albert, CEO of RCA at St. Charles and South Elgin.

"So many people right now, particularly young adults, are suffering in silence and need immediate treatment for their substance use disorder, but they also suffer from mental health conditions. That's why we designed new treatment programs where patients are provided an extra layer of expertise and unique therapy experiences," says Trish Caldwell, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at RCA. "Both programs have been extremely well received by patients and families."

Discover is a life-changing RCA addiction treatment program designed specifically for young adults ages 18-25. The Discover program includes a separate "neighborhood" within the treatment center for young adults to reside and receive their own therapy sessions. WorkFlex and SchoolFlex also provides them with virtual academic or professional work time without sacrificing their treatment experiences.

The Discover program for young adults incorporates:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) , the perfect tool to break out of the vicious cycle of negative thinking.

Motivational Enhancement Therapy , to discover what truly motivates patients.

Adventure Grow , to engage in new experiences and activities that ignite an individual's interest or create a challenge.

Families Rise, for families of young adults to participate in a special support and education group which becomes a crucial part of the solution, as family involvement has been shown to be key to achieving recovery for patients.

Balance is a skills-based RCA treatment program that makes the connection and treats both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Conditions treated include manic depressive diagnoses, anxiety, bipolar disorders, ADHD, PTSD, interpersonal conflicts, self-harm, impulsivity, personality disorders and trauma.

Balance uses:

Dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) , a , a proven therapeutic approach that equips patients with individualized coping skills to handle their own unique emotional triggers using techniques based on mindfulness, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and emotional regulation.

Psychiatric assessments and medication management.

Holistic treatment focused on mental, physical and spiritual enrichment.

"The beauty of what Balance provides to our patients is the hope that they can learn new skills and behaviors and appreciate that there is nothing 'wrong' with them," explains Caldwell. "Patients learn that their substance use and associated behaviors make sense to their experiences and that recovery provides an alternative life choice of healing."

Coming this summer, RCA will further address the burgeoning mental health needs of the community by launching Virtual Outpatient Treatment for Mental Health Conditions for those without SUDs as well as with SUDs. This specialized treatment program is designed for those whose mental health conditions are the primary diagnosis.

About Recovery Centers of America

Setting a new standard for addiction treatment in the Chicagoland area, RCA at St. Charles opened in September 2020. Covering 125 acres and located less than 50 miles outside downtown Chicago, patients are able to receive convenient treatment close to home where family members can be involved in the treatment process, increasing the likelihood of maintaining recovery.

Recovery Centers of America has ten inpatient substance use disorder treatment facilities in the United States, outpatient facilities nearby and opioid treatment programs. RCA facilities have been recognized as the best U.S. treatment facilities in the past two years by Newsweek Magazine . RCA's mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. St. Charles is RCA's eighth inpatient location, with others in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Patients can obtain immediate care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. Click here for a video tour.

